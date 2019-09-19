EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Indonesian rupiah slips

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change as of 0140 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.920

108

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3783

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.978

31.006

+0.09

Korean won

1193.600

1193.6

+0.00

Baht

30.510

30.53

+0.07

Peso

52.198

52.27

+0.14

Rupiah

14078.000

14055

-0.16

Rupee

71.318

71.32

0.00

Ringgit

4.182

4.19

+0.19

Yuan

7.092

7.0970

+0.08

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.920

109.56

+1.52

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3627

-1.08

Taiwan dlr

30.978

30.733

-0.79

Korean won

1193.600

1115.70

-6.53

Baht

30.510

32.55

+6.69

Peso

52.198

52.47

+0.52

Rupiah

14078.000

14375

+2.11

Rupee

71.318

69.77

-2.17

Ringgit

4.182

4.1300

-1.24

Yuan

7.092

6.8730

-3.08

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

