EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher; Indonesian rupiah slips

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change as of 0140 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.920
108
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3783
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.978
31.006
+0.09
Korean won
1193.600
1193.6
+0.00
Baht
30.510
30.53
+0.07
Peso
52.198
52.27
+0.14
Rupiah
14078.000
14055
-0.16
Rupee
71.318
71.32
0.00
Ringgit
4.182
4.19
+0.19
Yuan
7.092
7.0970
+0.08
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.920
109.56
+1.52
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3627
-1.08
Taiwan dlr
30.978
30.733
-0.79
Korean won
1193.600
1115.70
-6.53
Baht
30.510
32.55
+6.69
Peso
52.198
52.47
+0.52
Rupiah
14078.000
14375
+2.11
Rupee
71.318
69.77
-2.17
Ringgit
4.182
4.1300
-1.24
Yuan
7.092
6.8730
-3.08
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.