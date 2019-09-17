EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher as oil prices ease

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0139 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.170

108.12

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3739

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.992

31.035

+0.14

Korean won

1190.000

1190.7

+0.06

Baht

30.530

30.56

+0.10

Peso

52.240

52.15

-0.17

Rupiah

14075.000

14090

+0.11

Rupee

71.780

71.78

0.00

Ringgit

4.180

4.181

+0.02

Yuan

7.091

7.0912

+0.01

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.170

109.56

+1.29

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3627

-0.87

Taiwan dlr

30.992

30.733

-0.84

Korean won

1190.000

1115.70

-6.24

Baht

30.530

32.55

+6.62

Peso

52.240

52.47

+0.44

Rupiah

14075.000

14375

+2.13

Rupee

71.780

69.77

-2.80

Ringgit

4.180

4.1300

-1.20

Yuan

7.091

6.8730

-3.07

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.