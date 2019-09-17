EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher as oil prices ease

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0139 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.170
108.12
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3739
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.992
31.035
+0.14
Korean won
1190.000
1190.7
+0.06
Baht
30.530
30.56
+0.10
Peso
52.240
52.15
-0.17
Rupiah
14075.000
14090
+0.11
Rupee
71.780
71.78
0.00
Ringgit
4.180
4.181
+0.02
Yuan
7.091
7.0912
+0.01
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.170
109.56
+1.29
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3627
-0.87
Taiwan dlr
30.992
30.733
-0.84
Korean won
1190.000
1115.70
-6.24
Baht
30.530
32.55
+6.62
Peso
52.240
52.47
+0.44
Rupiah
14075.000
14375
+2.13
Rupee
71.780
69.77
-2.80
Ringgit
4.180
4.1300
-1.20
Yuan
7.091
6.8730
-3.07
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
