EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies ease slightly; Indonesian rupiah falls most

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.550

107.48

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3944

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.452

29.586

+0.45

Korean won

1200.600

1200

-0.05

Baht

31.120

31.09

-0.10

Peso

49.650

49.7

+0.10

Rupiah

14400.000

14305

-0.66

Rupee

75.010

75.01

0.00

Ringgit

4.284

4.283

-0.02

Yuan

7.066

7.0660

-0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.550

108.61

+0.99

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3444

-3.61

Taiwan dlr

29.452

30.106

+2.22

Korean won

1200.600

1156.40

-3.68

Baht

31.120

29.91

-3.89

Peso

49.650

50.65

+2.01

Rupiah

14400.000

13880

-3.61

Rupee

75.010

71.38

-4.84

Ringgit

4.284

4.0890

-4.55

Yuan

7.066

6.9632

-1.46

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

