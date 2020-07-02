EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies ease slightly; Indonesian rupiah falls most

July 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.550

107.48

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3944

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.452

29.586

+0.45

Korean won

1200.600

1200

-0.05

Baht

31.120

31.09

-0.10

Peso

49.650

49.7

+0.10

Rupiah

14400.000

14305

-0.66

Rupee

75.010

75.01

0.00

Ringgit

4.284

4.283

-0.02

Yuan

7.066

7.0660

-0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.550

108.61

+0.99

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3444

-3.61

Taiwan dlr

29.452

30.106

+2.22

Korean won

1200.600

1156.40

-3.68

Baht

31.120

29.91

-3.89

Peso

49.650

50.65

+2.01

Rupiah

14400.000

13880

-3.61

Rupee

75.010

71.38

-4.84

Ringgit

4.284

4.0890

-4.55

Yuan

7.066

6.9632

-1.46

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.