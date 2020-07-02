EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies ease slightly; Indonesian rupiah falls most

July 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.550
107.48
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3944
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.452
29.586
+0.45
Korean won
1200.600
1200
-0.05
Baht
31.120
31.09
-0.10
Peso
49.650
49.7
+0.10
Rupiah
14400.000
14305
-0.66
Rupee
75.010
75.01
0.00
Ringgit
4.284
4.283
-0.02
Yuan
7.066
7.0660
-0.01
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.550
108.61
+0.99
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3444
-3.61
Taiwan dlr
29.452
30.106
+2.22
Korean won
1200.600
1156.40
-3.68
Baht
31.120
29.91
-3.89
Peso
49.650
50.65
+2.01
Rupiah
14400.000
13880
-3.61
Rupee
75.010
71.38
-4.84
Ringgit
4.284
4.0890
-4.55
Yuan
7.066
6.9632
-1.46
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
