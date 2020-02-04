EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies ease, Singapore dollar top loser

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0252 GMT.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0252 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.460 109.51 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.381 1.3699 -0.80 Taiwan dlr 30.081 30.207 +0.42 Korean won 1188.100 1187.4 -0.06 Baht 31.110 30.95 -0.51 Peso 50.820 50.71 -0.22 Rupiah 13720.000 13705 -0.11 Rupee 71.250 71.25 0.00 Ringgit 4.123 4.109 -0.34 Yuan 7.002 6.9982 -0.05 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 109.460 108.61 -0.78 Sing dlr 1.381 1.3444 -2.64 Taiwan dlr 30.081 30.106 +0.08 Korean won 1188.100 1156.40 -2.67 Baht 31.110 29.91 -3.86 Peso 50.820 50.65 -0.33 Rupiah 13720.000 13880 +1.17 Rupee 71.250 71.38 +0.18 Ringgit 4.123 4.0890 -0.82 Yuan 7.002 6.9632 -0.55 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;)) ((For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news [SG] All Malaysian news [MY] Thailand [TH] Indonesia [ID] Hong Kong [HK] Taiwan [TW] Philippines [PH] Korea [KR] All emerging markets [EMRG] All foreign exchange news [FRX] Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI])) Keywords: ASIA FOREX/EMERGING

