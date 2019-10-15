EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies drop as trade optimism fades

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged lower on Tuesday, paring gains from the previous session as earlier optimism about a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade negotiations waned on reports a deal was not yet finalised.

Curbing investor appetite in Asia was a Bloomberg report, citing sources, that said China wants more talks before the end of October to hammer out the details of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed deal before Chinese President Xi Jinping signs it.

Last week, Trump signalled the two sides had reached agreement on "phase one" of a deal and suspended a tariff hike, but officials said much work still needed to be done.

The Philippine peso PHP=PH, Thai baht THB=TH, and the Indian rupee INR=, each fell about 0.1% on the day.

"The initial enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade breakthrough had been exhausted at the start of the week, tamed also by the fact that China is seeking more talks prior to the signing of a 'Phase One' deal," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based market strategist with financial services firm IG.

Also weighing on sentiment was economic data from China showing a fall in factory gate prices, which added to the pessimistic mood in Asian currency markets.

China's producer price index (PPI), considered a key barometer of corporate profitability, dropped 1.2% year-on-year in September, marking the steepest decline since July 2016.

China's yuan CNY=CFTC edged lower despite its central bank lifting its official yuan midpoint to the highest level in a month on Tuesday.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= also fell on worries that India, the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil so far in 2019, could raise import taxes or enforce other measures to curb imports from Malaysia.

Also, some analysts said uncertainty ahead of the Brexit talks kept investors cautious on the day.

Officials from Britain and the EU will meet at a make-or-break summit on Thursday and Friday that will determine whether or not Britain is headed for a so-called no-deal Brexit.

"I see that as an another political event that market participants will be watching across the globe and here in Asia as well," said IG's Pan.

"That said, in the near-term the impact may be contained given the likelihood that an extension could be the case."

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0431 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0431 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.320

108.38

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3694

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

30.592

30.620

+0.09

Korean won

1184.200

1184.9

+0.06

Baht

30.430

30.41

-0.07

Peso

51.600

51.56

-0.08

Rupiah

14140.000

14135

-0.04

Rupee

71.315

71.23

-0.12

Ringgit

4.188

4.186

-0.04

Yuan

7.074

7.0670

-0.10

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.320

109.56

+1.14

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3627

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

30.592

30.733

+0.46

Korean won

1184.200

1115.70

-5.78

Baht

30.430

32.55

+6.97

Peso

51.600

52.47

+1.69

Rupiah

14140.000

14375

+1.66

Rupee

71.315

69.77

-2.17

Ringgit

4.188

4.1300

-1.37

Yuan

7.074

6.8730

-2.84

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sam Holmes)

