EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies drop after Fed chairman's grim economic outlook

May 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies eased on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's gloomy economic assessment led investors to offload risky assets and rush to the safety of the dollar.

On Wednesday, Powell warned of an "extended period" of weak economic growth which would be "subject to significant downside risks" as he talked down the prospect of negative interest rates in the United States.

Investors sought safe-assets after his comments, sparking a rally in the greenback .DXY, while U.S. Treasury 10-year yields US10YT=RR dropped. FRX/

"His views have muddied the waters sufficiently that the buyers have stood aside and sellers have pushed prices lower," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based brokerage Pepperstone.

To make matters worse, a top World Health Organization official said the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease may never go away and become endemic like HIV.

This week, markets were already reeling with the prospect that a second wave of coronavirus infections would further put off a global economic recovery after China and South Korea reported a spike in new cases.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.3% each, while the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS gave up 0.1% to hit a one-week low.

Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia is set to fund part of the government's 150 trillion rupiah ($10.1 billion) economic recovery programme via more bond buying, officials said on Wednesday.

The Philippine peso PHP=PH, which is among the better performing Asian currencies this year, shed 0.2%.

A Reuters poll showed bullish bets on the peso rose for the first time since early March as restrictions were lifted and extended into June only in some of its cities.

Maybank analysts said that the search for yield may also support some bond market inflows in the near term for the Philippines.

CHINESE YUAN

Bearish positions on the yuan CNY=CFXS rose from a fortnight ago, a Reuters poll found, as investors fretted about a flaring up of trade tensions with the United States.

As China tries to regain footing amid a pandemic-fuelled slump in demand for its products, it is now grappling to hold onto the Phase 1 trade deal inked with the United States in January, as President Donald Trump steps up complaints about Beijing's handling of the pandemic.

"We see risk of further bilateral disputes ahead, especially as the coronavirus pandemic and low energy prices may make it more difficult for China to meet the trade deal's $200 billion purchase agreement," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.

They added that the tensions would increasingly come into focus as we head towards U.S. elections in November and that has potential for an abrupt shift in near-term valuations.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0513 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.850

107.02

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.421

1.4198

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

29.895

29.906

+0.04

Korean won

1227.900

1223.8

-0.33

Baht

32.090

32.05

-0.12

Peso

50.388

50.3

-0.17

Rupiah

14900.000

14850

-0.34

Rupee

75.460

75.47

+0.01

Ringgit

4.331

4.328

-0.07

Yuan

7.096

7.0910

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.850

108.61

+1.65

Sing dlr

1.421

1.3444

-5.41

Taiwan dlr

29.895

30.106

+0.71

Korean won

1227.900

1156.40

-5.82

Baht

32.090

29.91

-6.79

Peso

50.388

50.65

+0.52

Rupiah

14900.000

13880

-6.85

Rupee

75.460

71.38

-5.41

Ringgit

4.331

4.0890

-5.59

Yuan

7.096

6.9632

-1.88

($1 = 14,900.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

