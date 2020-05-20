EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies adrift as vaccine doubts dent risk sentiment

By Rashmi Ashok

May 20 (Reuters) - Asian currencies struggled to find direction on Wednesday after a report raised questions about the effectiveness of an early-stage COVID-19 trial vaccine, ending the risk-on momentum that had boosted the region's riskier assets in the previous session.

Most stock markets in the region inched down and the few trading in the black saw only incremental gains, after a subdued session on Wall Street.

Overnight, medical news website STAT reported that several vaccine experts had said the effectiveness of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O coronavirus vaccine could not be determined due to scanty details released in its preliminary trial result.

Optimism over the potential vaccine did not last long and market nerves have returned, Robert Carnell, ING's regional head of research for Asia-Pacific, wrote in a note.

"By this morning, doubts appear to be growing, though it is worth bearing in mind that this U.S. firm is just one of many developing a vaccine worldwide, and there are some promising signs elsewhere," Carnell wrote.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID notched firm gains, rising about 0.4% to 14,685 against the dollar, after the central bank unexpectedly stood pat on interest rates, citing the currency's stability as its key priority.

Following the decision, Goldman Sachs analysts reiterated their bullish stance on IDR bonds, mainly citing lower chances of rate cuts in the near term in favour of rupiah stability and the central bank's capacity and willingness to buy bonds.

Further adding to momentum, data showed Indonesia's current account deficit narrowed in January-March from the previous quarter, as imports fell and the deficit in services shrank.

Meanwhile, the Thai baht THB=TH was steady ahead of a monetary policy decision due around 0700 GMT, where the Bank of Thailand is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate to a new low.

The tourism-dependent country has taken a hard hit from the coronavirus outbreak, with data on Monday showing its economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter, pushing Southeast Asia's second-largest economy into recession sooner than expected.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0434 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.780

107.68

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.417

1.4160

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.936

29.950

+0.05

Korean won

1228.500

1225.3

-0.26

Baht

31.870

31.89

+0.06

Peso

50.680

50.71

+0.06

Rupiah

14690.000

14750

+0.41

Rupee

75.605

75.64

+0.04

Ringgit

4.352

4.346

-0.14

Yuan

7.105

7.1000

-0.07

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.780

108.61

+0.77

Sing dlr

1.417

1.3444

-5.13

Taiwan dlr

29.936

30.106

+0.57

Korean won

1228.500

1156.40

-5.87

Baht

31.870

29.91

-6.15

Peso

50.680

50.65

-0.06

Rupiah

14690.000

13880

-5.51

Rupee

75.605

71.38

-5.59

Ringgit

4.352

4.0890

-6.04

Yuan

7.105

6.9632

-1.99

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

