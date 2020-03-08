EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesia's rupiah weaken most

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.470

105.3

+1.77

Sing dlr

1.380

1.3781

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

30.015

30.040

+0.08

Korean won

1197.000

1192.3

-0.39

Baht

31.420

31.41

-0.03

Peso

50.583

50.54

-0.09

Rupiah

14325.000

14220

-0.73

Rupee

73.725

73.73

0.00

Ringgit

4.200

4.17

-0.71

Yuan

6.916

6.9342

+0.27

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.470

108.61

+4.97

Sing dlr

1.380

1.3444

-2.57

Taiwan dlr

30.015

30.106

+0.30

Korean won

1197.000

1156.40

-3.39

Baht

31.420

29.91

-4.81

Peso

50.583

50.65

+0.13

Rupiah

14325.000

13880

-3.11

Rupee

73.725

71.38

-3.18

Ringgit

4.200

4.0890

-2.64

Yuan

6.916

6.9632

+0.69

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

