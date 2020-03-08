EM ASIA FX-Malaysian ringgit, Indonesia's rupiah weaken most

March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.470
105.3
+1.77
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3781
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
30.015
30.040
+0.08
Korean won
1197.000
1192.3
-0.39
Baht
31.420
31.41
-0.03
Peso
50.583
50.54
-0.09
Rupiah
14325.000
14220
-0.73
Rupee
73.725
73.73
0.00
Ringgit
4.200
4.17
-0.71
Yuan
6.916
6.9342
+0.27
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.470
108.61
+4.97
Sing dlr
1.380
1.3444
-2.57
Taiwan dlr
30.015
30.106
+0.30
Korean won
1197.000
1156.40
-3.39
Baht
31.420
29.91
-4.81
Peso
50.583
50.65
+0.13
Rupiah
14325.000
13880
-3.11
Rupee
73.725
71.38
-3.18
Ringgit
4.200
4.0890
-2.64
Yuan
6.916
6.9632
+0.69
