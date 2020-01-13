EM ASIA FX-Looming Sino-U.S. trade deal lifts Asian currencies

By Niyati Shetty

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asian currencies firmed on Monday, with the trade-sensitive South Korean won among top gainers, as the anticipated inking of a Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal later this week improved risk sentiment.

The won KRW=KFTC firmed to 0.7% to 1,153.10 per dollar, its strongest level in more than six months.

The preliminary trade deal, due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday, marks a first step toward ending a tariff war that the world's two largest economies have been fighting since mid-2018.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened to a five-month high, gaining 0.3% to 6.901 a dollar. The yuan has gained roughly 2% since early December, when the preliminary deal was reached.

"As part of the deal, allowing some measure of appreciation in RMB is fine by them (China)," Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank, said. CNY/

The yuan is considered a bellwether in the region and its gains were mirrored by other Asian currencies.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciated 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Indian rupee INR=IN also firmed.

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP advanced up to 0.4% to a 19-month high after President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election by a landslide majority on Saturday.

Philippine financial markets were shut on Monday after a volcano near the capital spewed high volumes of ash. In offshore trade, the peso PHP= added 0.3% early in the session.

RUPIAH RALLIES ON BI STANCE

The Indonesia rupiah IDR=ID firmed as much as 0.6% to 13,670 per dollar, its strongest since February, 2018, as Bank Indonesia's (BI) deputy governor reaffirmed that the central bank won't intervene in currency markets so long as the rupiah's movements reflect economic fundamentals.

"Typically in a fairly low-yield environment where there is risk-on the rupiah tends to do very well," Mizuho's Varathan said.

"BI has been fairly prudent in how they have managed the monetary policy and that is also adding to the tailwinds that we see in the rupiah."

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0601 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.630

109.46

-0.16

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3484

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

29.916

30.019

+0.34

Korean won

1155.300

1161.3

+0.52

Baht

30.180

30.23

+0.17

Peso

50.410

50.54

+0.26

Rupiah

13670.000

13755

+0.62

Rupee

70.783

70.94

+0.22

Ringgit

4.063

4.075

+0.31

Yuan

6.899

6.9191

+0.29

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.630

108.61

-0.93

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3444

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.916

30.106

+0.64

Korean won

1155.300

1156.40

+0.10

Baht

30.180

29.91

-0.89

Peso

50.410

50.65

+0.48

Rupiah

13670.000

13880

+1.54

Rupee

70.783

71.38

+0.84

Ringgit

4.063

4.0890

+0.65

Yuan

6.899

6.9632

+0.93

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

