EM ASIA FX-Korean won weakens most as tariff deadline nears; Philippine peso strengthens

By Shreya Mariam Job

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The South Korean won weakened the most among Asian currencies on Tuesday as the deadline for the next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports draws near, while a narrowing trade gap this year buoyed the Philippine peso against the dollar.

The Korean won KRW=KFTC, the worst performing currency in the region so far this year, weakened 0.3%.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the United States is unlikely to impose extra tariffs, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday. This comes after economic adviser Larry Kudlow's statement on Friday that the deadline was in place, leaving investors with mixed signals.

Meanwhile, tension has been building over North Korea's missile launches and the U.N. Security Council is set to meet on Wednesday, at the request of the United States, to discuss the issue.

"There might be some small bounce in the USD/KRW but we don't expect a very extended lift," said Chang Wei Liang, macro strategist (FX and credit) at DBS Bank.

The Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.1%. The country's October imports dropped 10.8% from a year earlier. The country's trade deficit has narrowed 11% year-to-date providing support to the peso, according to a note from ING.

"However, increased demand for foreign currency coupled with a projected easing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in February 2020 will likely see an end to the recent strengthening bias for PHP as early as 1Q 2020," the note said.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID pared gains during the session after an official said the central bank was working to further relax lending rules and may trim interest rates more after this year's four rate cuts.

The Indian rupee INR=IN strengthened for a fifth straight session, firming 0.2%.

Meanwhile, most other Asian units traded in a tight range ahead of the tariff deadline as well as policy rate decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) later in the week.

The Fed and the ECB are both expected to hold rates steady at their meetings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Thailand's financial markets were closed for a holiday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0508 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.620

108.55

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3591

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.484

30.502

+0.06

Korean won

1193.300

1189.9

-0.28

Peso

50.750

50.81

+0.12

Rupiah

14010.000

14010

+0.00

Rupee

70.925

71.04

+0.16

Ringgit

4.159

4.159

+0.00

Yuan

7.038

7.0395

+0.02

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.620

109.56

+0.87

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3627

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

30.484

30.733

+0.82

Korean won

1193.300

1115.70

-6.50

Baht

30.300

32.55

+7.43

Peso

50.750

52.47

+3.39

Rupiah

14010.000

14375

+2.61

Rupee

70.925

69.77

-1.63

Ringgit

4.159

4.1300

-0.70

Yuan

7.038

6.8730

-2.35

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.