EM ASIA FX-Indonesia's rupiah, Taiwan dollar strengthen most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.560

108.59

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3604

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.470

30.500

+0.10

Korean won

1188.900

1189.6

+0.06

Baht

30.340

30.32

-0.07

Peso

50.835

50.8

-0.07

Rupiah

14010.000

14035

+0.18

Rupee

71.190

71.19

0.00

Ringgit

4.161

4.158

-0.07

Yuan

7.033

7.0350

+0.04

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.560

109.56

+0.92

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.470

30.733

+0.86

Korean won

1188.900

1115.70

-6.16

Baht

30.340

32.55

+7.28

Peso

50.835

52.47

+3.22

Rupiah

14010.000

14375

+2.61

Rupee

71.190

69.77

-1.99

Ringgit

4.161

4.1300

-0.75

Yuan

7.033

6.8730

-2.27

