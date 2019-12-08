EM ASIA FX-Indonesia's rupiah, Taiwan dollar strengthen most

Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.560

108.59

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3604

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.470

30.500

+0.10

Korean won

1188.900

1189.6

+0.06

Baht

30.340

30.32

-0.07

Peso

50.835

50.8

-0.07

Rupiah

14010.000

14035

+0.18

Rupee

71.190

71.19

0.00

Ringgit

4.161

4.158

-0.07

Yuan

7.033

7.0350

+0.04

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.560

109.56

+0.92

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.470

30.733

+0.86

Korean won

1188.900

1115.70

-6.16

Baht

30.340

32.55

+7.28

Peso

50.835

52.47

+3.22

Rupiah

14010.000

14375

+2.61

Rupee

71.190

69.77

-1.99

Ringgit

4.161

4.1300

-0.75

Yuan

7.033

6.8730

-2.27

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

