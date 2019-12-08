EM ASIA FX-Indonesia's rupiah, Taiwan dollar strengthen most
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.560
108.59
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3604
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
30.470
30.500
+0.10
Korean won
1188.900
1189.6
+0.06
Baht
30.340
30.32
-0.07
Peso
50.835
50.8
-0.07
Rupiah
14010.000
14035
+0.18
Rupee
71.190
71.19
0.00
Ringgit
4.161
4.158
-0.07
Yuan
7.033
7.0350
+0.04
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.560
109.56
+0.92
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3627
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.470
30.733
+0.86
Korean won
1188.900
1115.70
-6.16
Baht
30.340
32.55
+7.28
Peso
50.835
52.47
+3.22
Rupiah
14010.000
14375
+2.61
Rupee
71.190
69.77
-1.99
Ringgit
4.161
4.1300
-0.75
Yuan
7.033
6.8730
-2.27
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
