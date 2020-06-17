EM ASIA FX-Indonesia's rupiah strengthens; S.Korean won dips

June 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.72
107
+0.26
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3929
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.608
29.682
+0.25
Korean won
1,215
1213.9
-0.09
Baht
31.150
31.21
+0.19
Peso
50.000
50.07
+0.14
Rupiah
14,000
14025
+0.18
Rupee
76.150
76.15
0.00
Ringgit
4.277
4.278
+0.02
Yuan
7.089
7.0835
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.72
108.61
+1.77
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3444
-3.57
Taiwan dlr
29.608
30.106
+1.68
Korean won
1,215
1156.40
-4.82
Baht
31.150
29.91
-3.98
Peso
50.000
50.65
+1.30
Rupiah
14,000
13880
-0.86
Rupee
76.150
71.38
-6.26
Ringgit
4.277
4.0890
-4.40
Yuan
7.089
6.9632
-1.77
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
