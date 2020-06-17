EM ASIA FX-Indonesia's rupiah strengthens; S.Korean won dips

June 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.72

107

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3929

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.608

29.682

+0.25

Korean won

1,215

1213.9

-0.09

Baht

31.150

31.21

+0.19

Peso

50.000

50.07

+0.14

Rupiah

14,000

14025

+0.18

Rupee

76.150

76.15

0.00

Ringgit

4.277

4.278

+0.02

Yuan

7.089

7.0835

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.72

108.61

+1.77

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3444

-3.57

Taiwan dlr

29.608

30.106

+1.68

Korean won

1,215

1156.40

-4.82

Baht

31.150

29.91

-3.98

Peso

50.000

50.65

+1.30

Rupiah

14,000

13880

-0.86

Rupee

76.150

71.38

-6.26

Ringgit

4.277

4.0890

-4.40

Yuan

7.089

6.9632

-1.77

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

