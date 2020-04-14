EM ASIA FX-Indonesia's rupiah steady ahead of policy decision

By Nikhil Nainan
April 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah weighed on the broader gains among Asian currencies on Tuesday ahead of a policy decision, which is likely to be a tight-rope walk between shielding the economy from the coronavirus and managing currency volatility.
The rupiah, a favourite among some investors adopting a carry trade strategy, suffered sharp losses in March and February. Yields on the benchmark 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR spiked during that time to a late-2018 peak.
Ahead of Tuesday's decision, the rupiah was little changed after dipping 0.3% earlier, with a Reuters poll showing that a small majority expect the benchmark policy rate to remain on hold.
"Not cutting will demonstrate a better understanding of these priorities and that will probably be more reassuring for the markets," said Julian Wee, an investment strategist at Credit Suisse in Singapore.
"A rate cut at this point in time isn't the most useful policy move given that disruption to the domestic economy is still ongoing and external demand is weak," he said.
Meanwhile, a weaker dollar .DXY helped support sentiment for riskier currencies after China's trade data painted a less gloomy picture than feared as the economy slowly gets back up and running.
The yuan CNY=CFXS advanced 0.1% to 7.046, while currencies of other trade-reliant economies like the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gained 0.2% each.
While exports and imports in China slowed their declines in March, a sure-footed recovery was still months away as global demand remains under severe pressure.
Markets in India were closed by a public holiday. On the day the initial 21-day lockdown was set to end, the government extended it to May 3.
BANK INDONESIA
While the $60 billion repo line that Bank Indonesia secured from the U.S. Federal Reserve has supported rupiah since last week, Credit Suisse's Wee says "maintaining the relative yield level might help prevent outflows at the margin and reduce the liquidity pressures stemming from the economic disruption."
A separate Reuters poll expects Indonesia to post a narrower trade surplus in March, or about a third of what it posted in February.
Edward Ng, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management said it was "vital for Bank Indonesia to at least reiterate their commitment to accommodative monetary policy in the near term, in the event that they chose to pause in the meeting today".
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR AS AT 0459 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.690
107.76
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.414
1.4153
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.063
30.120
+0.19
Korean won
1215.100
1217.9
+0.23
Baht
32.710
32.73
+0.06
Peso
50.590
50.6
+0.02
Rupiah
15625.000
15620
-0.03
Ringgit
4.318
4.326
+0.19
Yuan
7.046
7.0530
+0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.690
108.61
+0.85
Sing dlr
1.414
1.3444
-4.95
Taiwan dlr
30.063
30.106
+0.14
Korean won
1215.100
1156.40
-4.83
Baht
32.710
29.91
-8.56
Peso
50.590
50.65
+0.12
Rupiah
15625.000
13880
-11.17
Rupee
76.270
71.38
-6.41
Ringgit
4.318
4.0890
-5.30
Yuan
7.046
6.9632
-1.17
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
