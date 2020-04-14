EM ASIA FX-Indonesia's rupiah steady ahead of policy decision

By Nikhil Nainan

April 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah weighed on the broader gains among Asian currencies on Tuesday ahead of a policy decision, which is likely to be a tight-rope walk between shielding the economy from the coronavirus and managing currency volatility.

The rupiah, a favourite among some investors adopting a carry trade strategy, suffered sharp losses in March and February. Yields on the benchmark 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR spiked during that time to a late-2018 peak.

Ahead of Tuesday's decision, the rupiah was little changed after dipping 0.3% earlier, with a Reuters poll showing that a small majority expect the benchmark policy rate to remain on hold.

"Not cutting will demonstrate a better understanding of these priorities and that will probably be more reassuring for the markets," said Julian Wee, an investment strategist at Credit Suisse in Singapore.

"A rate cut at this point in time isn't the most useful policy move given that disruption to the domestic economy is still ongoing and external demand is weak," he said.

Meanwhile, a weaker dollar .DXY helped support sentiment for riskier currencies after China's trade data painted a less gloomy picture than feared as the economy slowly gets back up and running.

The yuan CNY=CFXS advanced 0.1% to 7.046, while currencies of other trade-reliant economies like the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gained 0.2% each.

While exports and imports in China slowed their declines in March, a sure-footed recovery was still months away as global demand remains under severe pressure.

Markets in India were closed by a public holiday. On the day the initial 21-day lockdown was set to end, the government extended it to May 3.

BANK INDONESIA

While the $60 billion repo line that Bank Indonesia secured from the U.S. Federal Reserve has supported rupiah since last week, Credit Suisse's Wee says "maintaining the relative yield level might help prevent outflows at the margin and reduce the liquidity pressures stemming from the economic disruption."

A separate Reuters poll expects Indonesia to post a narrower trade surplus in March, or about a third of what it posted in February.

Edward Ng, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management said it was "vital for Bank Indonesia to at least reiterate their commitment to accommodative monetary policy in the near term, in the event that they chose to pause in the meeting today".

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR AS AT 0459 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.690

107.76

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.414

1.4153

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

30.063

30.120

+0.19

Korean won

1215.100

1217.9

+0.23

Baht

32.710

32.73

+0.06

Peso

50.590

50.6

+0.02

Rupiah

15625.000

15620

-0.03

Ringgit

4.318

4.326

+0.19

Yuan

7.046

7.0530

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.690

108.61

+0.85

Sing dlr

1.414

1.3444

-4.95

Taiwan dlr

30.063

30.106

+0.14

Korean won

1215.100

1156.40

-4.83

Baht

32.710

29.91

-8.56

Peso

50.590

50.65

+0.12

Rupiah

15625.000

13880

-11.17

Rupee

76.270

71.38

-6.41

Ringgit

4.318

4.0890

-5.30

Yuan

7.046

6.9632

-1.17

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

