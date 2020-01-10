EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah leads gainers as Middle East tensions recede

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah hit an over 18-month high on Friday as most Asian currencies rose on easing U.S.-Iran tensions, recovering from lows hit this week after a military conflict between the two sides sent investors betting for safe haven assets.

"Markets are a bit more energised as the Middle East tensions have not aggravated over the past day or so. The investors are back in favour of riskier assets," said Chang Wei Liang of DBS Bank.

Oil prices extended losses in a sigh of relief for net importers.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID led the gainers, firming as much as 0.7% to its strongest level since April 2018.

The Indian rupee INR=IN put on 0.2% to strike its firmest point in three weeks and was set to gain about a percent for the week.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY too gained, tacking on 0.3%, also aided by strong domestic data.

Malaysia's industrial production index rose 2% in November from a year earlier, after falling to a six-year low the previous month, government data showed.

The Thai baht THB=TH, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP firmed about 1% each.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was steady but hovered around five-month highs and was on track for its third straight weekly gain ahead of the much-anticipated signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Meanwhile, the Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened as much as 0.4% after posting gaiing about a percent in the previous session. The currency, however, is set to post its first weekly gain in three.

RUPIAH GAINS

The rupiah's strongest level during session also marked the unit's biggest intraday percentage gain in over four months and the currency is set to gain about 1.3% for the week, its best weekly performance in an year.

A senior Bank Indonesia official told Reuters that it was not targeting any level for rupiah appreciation and also confirmed media report that the central bank would allow the rupiah to strengthen in line with fundamentals.

"It's quite clear from their (BI) comments that they are not going to stand in the way of further rupiah appreciation," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research at ANZ.

"(The bank's) view is still that the rupiah is undervalued, and if you look at the Indonesian macro fundamentals, they're pretty stable...the rupiah offers very attractive yield and that continues to be very attractive for investors."

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0608 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.550

109.51

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3513

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.981

30.008

+0.09

Korean won

1160.000

1159.1

-0.08

Baht

30.260

30.28

+0.07

Peso

50.640

50.69

+0.10

Rupiah

13740.000

13845

+0.76

Rupee

71.090

71.21

+0.17

Ringgit

4.075

4.088

+0.32

Yuan

6.931

6.9324

+0.03

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.550

108.61

-0.86

Sing dlr

1.350

1.3444

-0.39

Taiwan dlr

29.981

30.106

+0.42

Korean won

1160.000

1156.40

-0.31

Baht

30.260

29.91

-1.16

Peso

50.640

50.65

+0.02

Rupiah

13740.000

13880

+1.02

Rupee

71.090

71.38

+0.41

Ringgit

4.075

4.0890

+0.34

Yuan

6.931

6.9632

+0.47

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.