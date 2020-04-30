EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah jumps about 3% on higher bond inflows expectation
By Shreya Mariam Job
April 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah rose nearly 3% on Thursday on expectation of a pickup in bond inflows, while most other Asian units also firmed ahead of a long weekend as investors cheered promising early trial results of an experimental COVID-19 treatment.
The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early clinical trial results showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Asian currencies also found support in a weaker greenback after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday left the door open to more monetary easing.
The Indian rupee INR=IN firmed 1% and was set for a weekly gain after four weeks of losses.
The country recorded its 1,000th novel coronavirus death but the head of a government think-tank said on Wednesday that it was not experiencing the feared exponential surge in infections.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR= was supported by a 10% rise in oil prices on signs that the U.S. crude glut is not growing as quickly as expected. O/R
Meanwhile, financial markets in South Korea were closed for a holiday. Most emerging Asian foreign exchange markets will be closed on Friday for Labour Day.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The rupiah IDR= hit its strongest level since mid-March, appreciating beyond the 15,000 level that the central bank had said earlier this month it would return to, and was poised for its fourth straight weekly gain.
"The IDR is seeing gains on improved risk appetite, with markets anticipating a pickup in bond inflows," said Wei-Liang Chang, macro strategist FX and Credit at DBS.
Indonesia raised 11.38 trillion rupiah ($760.19 million) at a greenshoe option bond auction on Wednesday.
It will sell 856.8 trillion rupiah worth of bonds in the second quarter through to the end of the year to cover for its widening budget deficit, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.
Meanwhile, some parts of the country are also easing social distancing restrictions allowing some factories to reopen.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0523 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.520
106.7
+0.17
Sing dlr
1.410
1.4115
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
29.830
29.951
+0.41
Baht
32.320
32.36
+0.12
Peso
50.440
50.32
-0.24
Rupiah
14835.000
15260
+2.86
Rupee
74.930
75.69
+1.01
Ringgit
4.310
4.341
+0.72
Yuan
7.054
7.0765
+0.32
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.520
108.61
+1.96
Sing dlr
1.410
1.3444
-4.65
Taiwan dlr
29.830
30.106
+0.93
Korean won
1218.200
1156.40
-5.07
Baht
32.320
29.91
-7.46
Peso
50.440
50.65
+0.42
Rupiah
14835.000
13880
-6.44
Rupee
74.930
71.38
-4.74
Ringgit
4.310
4.0890
-5.13
Yuan
7.054
6.9632
-1.29
($1 = 14,970.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
