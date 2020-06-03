EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah hits near 3-month high as bonds extend rally

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

June 3 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah hit a near three-month high on Wednesday as strong demand from yield-seeking investors extended a rally in government bonds, while most other Asian currencies gained on hopes of more stimulus and a global economic recovery.

Bank Indonesia sees room for further rupiah appreciation, said Governor Perry Warjiyo, adding investors were more confident about Southeast Asia's largest economy because of prudent fiscal and monetary policies.

The rupiah IDR= climbed 1.4% to 14,180 against the dollar as investors piled into government debt, sending yields on the benchmark 10-year bond ID10YT=RR down by 5 basis points to 7.177%, the lowest since mid-March.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry raised 24.35 trillion rupiah ($1.71 billion) in its first government bond auction since the Eid al-Fitr holidays, which was more than four times oversubscribed.

"IDR bonds are expected to remain highly sought-after, considering the dearth of yields across the fixed-income landscape," said Han Tan, a market analyst at Cyprus-based trading and investing firm FXTM.

"USD/IDR could return into the sub-14,000 territory on sustained fund inflows, aided by high real rate differentials and steady recovery in domestic and global economic conditions, provided that the dollar continues its downward trajectory."

A gradual reopening of several regional economies, including Singapore, Thailand, India and the Philippines, has supported risk sentiment this week despite looming risks such as a second wave of coronavirus infections and simmering Sino-U.S. tensions.

The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP firmed 0.2% and 0.3% respectively, while the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched down in onshore trade.

A private survey earlier showed China's services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January, although employment and overseas demand remained weak.

"It's tempting to see mainland China as a template for the rest of the world for how quickly activity can bounce back. In truth, the jury is still out on whether everyone else can follow the same path," analysts at HSBC cautioned, referring to a continued weakness in manufacturing activity across the region.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.7% to a more than three-week high, while higher crude prices supported the currency of Malaysia MYR=MY, a net exporter of the commodity.

South Korea unveiled a 35.3 trillion won ($28.8 billion) supplementary budget aimed at lifting Asia's fourth-largest economy, which is facing its worst growth since the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose 0.4% to 75.03 per dollar before giving up some gains.

Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0519 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.480

108.66

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.397

1.4002

+0.24

Taiwan dlr

29.893

29.988

+0.32

Korean won

1217.400

1225.4

+0.66

Peso

50.150

50.17

+0.04

Rupiah

14180.000

14380

+1.41

Rupee

75.260

75.36

+0.14

Ringgit

4.258

4.272

+0.33

Yuan

7.111

7.1045

-0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.480

108.61

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.397

1.3444

-3.75

Taiwan dlr

29.893

30.106

+0.71

Korean won

1217.400

1156.40

-5.01

Peso

50.150

50.65

+1.00

Rupiah

14180.000

13880

-2.12

Rupee

75.260

71.38

-5.16

Ringgit

4.258

4.0890

-3.97

Yuan

7.111

6.9632

-2.08

($1 = 14,200.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

