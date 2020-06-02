EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah gains over 1% in early trade, most others trade higher

June 3 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.500
108.66
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.398
1.4002
+0.19
Taiwan dlr
29.925
29.988
+0.21
Korean won
1216.600
1225.4
+0.72
Peso
50.225
50.17
-0.11
Rupiah
14190.000
14380
+1.34
Rupee
75.363
75.36
0.00
Ringgit
4.258
4.272
+0.33
Yuan
7.105
7.1045
-0.01
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.500
108.61
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.398
1.3444
-3.81
Taiwan dlr
29.925
30.106
+0.60
Korean won
1216.600
1156.40
-4.95
Peso
50.225
50.65
+0.85
Rupiah
14190.000
13880
-2.18
Rupee
75.363
71.38
-5.28
Ringgit
4.258
4.0890
-3.97
Yuan
7.105
6.9632
-2.00
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
