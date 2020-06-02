EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah gains over 1% in early trade, most others trade higher

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

June 3 (Reuters) -

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.500

108.66

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.398

1.4002

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

29.925

29.988

+0.21

Korean won

1216.600

1225.4

+0.72

Peso

50.225

50.17

-0.11

Rupiah

14190.000

14380

+1.34

Rupee

75.363

75.36

0.00

Ringgit

4.258

4.272

+0.33

Yuan

7.105

7.1045

-0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.500

108.61

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.398

1.3444

-3.81

Taiwan dlr

29.925

30.106

+0.60

Korean won

1216.600

1156.40

-4.95

Peso

50.225

50.65

+0.85

Rupiah

14190.000

13880

-2.18

Rupee

75.363

71.38

-5.28

Ringgit

4.258

4.0890

-3.97

Yuan

7.105

6.9632

-2.00

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

