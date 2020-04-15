EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah gains on cenbank liquidity measures

By Anushka Trivedi

April 15 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah strengthened on Wednesday, a day after the country's central bank held interest rates steady and unveiled measures to ease the liquidity crunch stemming from the coronavirus-induced economic stress.

The currency IDR=ID firmed 0.4% to hit a near four-week high.

Bank Indonesia (BI) on Tuesday after market hours announced keeping the benchmark rate unchanged at 4.50% and said it is cutting reserve requirement ratio for commercial banks by 200 basis points, adding that these would help in freeing up about 117.8 trillion rupiah ($7.58 billion) in liquidity.

"This significantly enhances policy transmission and critically eases liquidity constraints under demand-constrained conditions and is thus well-suited to ease COVID stresses," Mizuho Bank analysts said.

Foreign selling hammered the rupiah this year, which has long been investors' favourite for its carry trade appeal. Benchmark Indonesian bond yields ID10YT=RR have risen since February, but DBS analysts expect them to "have the most room for catch-up once domestic COVID-19 fears fade."

Most other Asian currencies gained ground on Wednesday, buoyed by improving sentiment, as the region's top trade partner China showed signs of recovery and acted to cushion its economy by cutting key medium-term interest rates to a record low.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased slightly after the Chinese central bank nudged its midpoint fixing to the weak side of analyst estimates.

A slowdown in coronavirus infection rates at global hot spots and China logging a better-than-expected trade data on Tuesday supported buying as well.

However, analysts remained wary of this optimism as "most of the economic data, at least the hard variety, hasn't captured the full impact yet," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC wrote in a note.

He added that for Asia, watching how swiftly China's economy can bounce back will stay crucial, with Friday's GDP figures providing a first real glimpse. Meanwhile, the severity of the export plunge about to wash over the continent will also stay key.

Investors await Singapore and India's export data due later in the week, where both are expected to record a 20% plunge, as per ING analysts.

The Singapore dollar SGD= lost 0.1% while the Indian rupee INR=IN, which resumed trade after a holiday, firmed 0.3%.

India extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as total COVID-19 cases exceeded 10,000 but will open up some industries in rural areas after April 20.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, the Thai baht THB=TH and the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY firmed between 0.1% and 0.2%.

South Korea's financial markets were closed for a public holiday.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0543 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.020

107.2

+0.17

Sing dlr

1.414

1.4133

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

30.000

30.071

+0.24

Baht

32.545

32.615

+0.22

Peso

50.603

50.58

-0.05

Rupiah

15550.000

15610

+0.39

Rupee

76.055

76.27

+0.28

Ringgit

4.325

4.33

+0.12

Yuan

7.053

7.0452

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.020

108.61

+1.49

Sing dlr

1.414

1.3444

-4.94

Taiwan dlr

30.000

30.106

+0.35

Baht

32.545

29.91

-8.10

Peso

50.603

50.65

+0.09

Rupiah

15550.000

13880

-10.74

Rupee

76.055

71.38

-6.15

Ringgit

4.325

4.0890

-5.46

Yuan

7.053

6.9632

-1.27

($1 = 15,550.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.