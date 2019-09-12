EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah gains, most others nearly flat

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.220

108.09

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3749

+0.00

Baht

30.430

30.46

+0.10

Peso

51.870

51.85

-0.04

Rupiah

13940.000

13985

+0.32

Rupee

71.130

71.13

0.00

Ringgit

4.163

4.164

+0.02

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.220

109.56

+1.24

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3627

-0.89

Taiwan dlr

31.055

30.733

-1.04

Korean won

1191.000

1115.70

-6.32

Baht

30.430

32.55

+6.97

Peso

51.870

52.47

+1.16

Rupiah

13940.000

14375

+3.12

Rupee

71.130

69.77

-1.91

Ringgit

4.163

4.1300

-0.79

Yuan

7.079

6.8730

-2.91

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

