EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah gains, most others nearly flat

Sept 13 (Reuters) -
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.220
108.09
-0.12
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3749
+0.00
Baht
30.430
30.46
+0.10
Peso
51.870
51.85
-0.04
Rupiah
13940.000
13985
+0.32
Rupee
71.130
71.13
0.00
Ringgit
4.163
4.164
+0.02
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.220
109.56
+1.24
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3627
-0.89
Taiwan dlr
31.055
30.733
-1.04
Korean won
1191.000
1115.70
-6.32
Baht
30.430
32.55
+6.97
Peso
51.870
52.47
+1.16
Rupiah
13940.000
14375
+3.12
Rupee
71.130
69.77
-1.91
Ringgit
4.163
4.1300
-0.79
Yuan
7.079
6.8730
-2.91
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))
