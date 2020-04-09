EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah firms on measures to shore up dollar supply

By Anushka Trivedi

April 9 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah gained 1% to a more than two-week high on Thursday as investors cheered measures by the central bank to shore up dollar supply, while most other Asian currencies traded in a thin range.

The rupiah IDR= has been the worst hit Asian currency this year, losing about 14% against the dollar, as investors fled risky assets on worries over the coronavirus-induced economic crisis and sought shelter in the greenback, the world's reserve currency.

To stem the depreciation, the Indonesian central bank unveiled a slew of measures over the last few days, including a $4.3 billion bond issuance and clinching a $60 billion repo facility deal with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The repo deal received a "solid reception" from investors and sparked a rally, said Wei-Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank.

"This suggests that U.S. dollar buffers in Indonesia will be substantially enhanced," he added.

The rupiah was on track to post a weekly gain of 2.5% after falling for four straight weeks. Most Asian markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

Meanwhile, other Asian currencies were subdued despite hopes that the coronavirus pandemic may be nearing its peak, as investors exercised caution ahead of a crucial meeting by oil producers to discuss output cuts.

Some commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar AUD=D4 and global equities jumped after a New York state official said social distancing measures were helping to contain the virus and the U.S. president said he would reopen the economy with a "big bang". MKTS/GLOB

The dollar fell marginally against its peers and was down about 0.5% for the week. .DXY

However, the dollar's weakness failed to buoy most Asian currencies, with the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, the Thai baht THB=TH and the Singapore dollar SGD= trading little changed.

"Markets appear to be pumped about pain relief in its many guises, be it declining rate of infection leading to relaxing social distancing, stimulus cushion or price stability," Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note.

"But a closer look reveals that markets are not quite primed for a resounding recovery either," they added, referring to the possibility of a second wave of infections.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= firmed to a one-week high, in tandem with gains in crude prices. Malaysia, being a net oil exporter, sees impact to its currency from crude price volatility.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, saw its currency INR=IN weaken by 0.2%.

Crude futures rose on expectations that OPEC and allies would agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day as the industry grapples with the coronavirus-driven collapse in oil demand. O/R

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.2%, extending gains into a fourth session to touch a near two-week high, after the Bank of Korea held rates steady.

Philippine markets were closed for a public holiday.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0522 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.940

108.81

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4252

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

30.093

30.160

+0.22

Korean won

1217.600

1220.9

+0.27

Baht

32.790

32.785

-0.02

Rupiah

15990.000

16150

+1.00

Rupee

76.490

76.37

-0.16

Ringgit

4.337

4.345

+0.18

Yuan

7.066

7.0651

-0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.940

108.61

-0.30

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3444

-5.69

Taiwan dlr

30.093

30.106

+0.04

Korean won

1217.600

1156.40

-5.03

Baht

32.790

29.91

-8.78

Rupiah

15990.000

13880

-13.20

Rupee

76.490

71.38

-6.68

Ringgit

4.337

4.0890

-5.72

Yuan

7.066

6.9632

-1.45

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

