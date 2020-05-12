EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah firms, Malaysian ringgit drops

May 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.210

107.13

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.417

1.4175

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.893

29.920

+0.09

Korean won

1227.100

1224.8

-0.19

Baht

32.080

32.1

+0.06

Peso

50.310

50.21

-0.20

Rupiah

14840.000

14880

+0.27

Rupee

75.500

75.50

0.00

Ringgit

4.337

4.325

-0.28

Yuan

7.090

7.0835

-0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.210

108.61

+1.31

Sing dlr

1.417

1.3444

-5.14

Taiwan dlr

29.893

30.106

+0.71

Korean won

1227.100

1156.40

-5.76

Baht

32.080

29.91

-6.76

Peso

50.310

50.65

+0.68

Rupiah

14840.000

13880

-6.47

Rupee

75.500

71.38

-5.46

Ringgit

4.337

4.0890

-5.72

Yuan

7.090

6.9632

-1.79

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.