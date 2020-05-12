EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah firms, Malaysian ringgit drops

May 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.210
107.13
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.417
1.4175
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.893
29.920
+0.09
Korean won
1227.100
1224.8
-0.19
Baht
32.080
32.1
+0.06
Peso
50.310
50.21
-0.20
Rupiah
14840.000
14880
+0.27
Rupee
75.500
75.50
0.00
Ringgit
4.337
4.325
-0.28
Yuan
7.090
7.0835
-0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.210
108.61
+1.31
Sing dlr
1.417
1.3444
-5.14
Taiwan dlr
29.893
30.106
+0.71
Korean won
1227.100
1156.40
-5.76
Baht
32.080
29.91
-6.76
Peso
50.310
50.65
+0.68
Rupiah
14840.000
13880
-6.47
Rupee
75.500
71.38
-5.46
Ringgit
4.337
4.0890
-5.72
Yuan
7.090
6.9632
-1.79
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
