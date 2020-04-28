EM ASIA FX-Indonesian rupiah drops 1%, oil slump hits ringgit

By Shreya Mariam Job

April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah slid nearly 1% on Tuesday after the government sold $4 billion in bonds to fight the coronavirus outbreak, while Malaysia's ringgit also fell on a collapse in oil prices.

Other Asian currencies were mostly range-bound as fears of a deep economic recession loomed although some countries were starting to ease curbs imposed on economic and social activity.

The Indonesian government has raised 62.6 trillion rupiah ($4.05 billion) via bonds through private placement and is negotiating to borrow up to $750 million from development banks to fund its virus-stricken economy.

Meanwhile, with about 9,096 reported coronavirus cases the world's fourth-most populous country hopes its citizens will be able to return to normal lives by July.

"Concerns over Indonesia's demand slump and the pressures on the country's fiscal position amid the battle against COVID-19 are set to exert downward pressure on IDR, until the outbreak has peaked and domestic economic conditions can be eventually restored," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM said.

The rupiah IDR= is leading losses in emerging Asia and is set to record its worst day in nearly two weeks.

Investors were risk averse with most Asian currencies slipping against the dollar as persistent worries about coronavirus infections and a global recession added to the challenges for policymakers.

"Appetite for Asian assets are expected to remain dampened until the global economy can make significant and lasting strides towards a recovery," Tan added.

Meanwhile, an extended slide in oil prices put downward pressure on the Malaysian ringgit MYR= which dropped 0.3%.

Oil prices slumped again on Tuesday amid concern about dwindling crude storage capacity worldwide and fears that fuel demand may only recover slowly. O/R

The Indian rupee INR=IN also weakened about 0.2%.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday that meeting the country's fiscal deficit target in the current financial year was going to be challenging and the central bank had not yet made a decision on its monetisation - purchasing government bonds to help finance the deficit.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting ending Wednesday and the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday remains in focus.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0543 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.220

107.22

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.420

1.4183

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.994

30.025

+0.10

Korean won

1224.600

1226.2

+0.13

Baht

32.490

32.47

-0.06

Peso

50.668

50.63

-0.07

Rupiah

15460.000

15310

-0.97

Rupee

76.383

76.24

-0.19

Ringgit

4.365

4.353

-0.27

Yuan

7.086

7.0868

+0.01

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.220

108.61

+1.30

Sing dlr

1.420

1.3444

-5.33

Taiwan dlr

29.994

30.106

+0.37

Korean won

1224.600

1156.40

-5.57

Baht

32.490

29.91

-7.94

Peso

50.668

50.65

-0.04

Rupiah

15460.000

13880

-10.22

Rupee

76.383

71.38

-6.55

Ringgit

4.365

4.0890

-6.32

Yuan

7.086

6.9632

-1.73

($1 = 15,460.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.