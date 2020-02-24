EM ASIA FX-Fears of virus spread pound Asian currencies; ringgit tumbles
By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies posted steep losses against the dollar on Monday as a rapid surge in coronavirus infections and deaths outside mainland China heightened fears of a pandemic and sent investors fleeing to safe-haven assets.
Italy, South Korea and Iran reported a sharp rise in infections over the weekend. South Korea put the country on high alert, while Italy began sealing off the worst affected towns and banning public events after a spike in the number of virus cases to above 150.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC plunged 0.8% to a near six-month low against the greenback, in tandem with sharp falls in local equities. .KS11
South Korea's vice finance minister Kim Yong-beom said a set of measures would be announced soon to boost exports, investments and domestic demand and that any "herd-like" speculative moves in currency markets would be stemmed.
"There's a sobering realisation that this could really impact hard and fast... truly the notion of China sneezing and everyone catching a cold, that becomes a real fright for anyone watching this," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank, in Singapore.
Against a basket of currencies =USD, the dollar crept back toward an almost three-year peak touched last week amid a broader risk-aversion. USD/
The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, which has held up better so far this year against its Asian peers due to its carry trade appeal, fell 0.9% to its weakest level in more than a month during the session despite an intervention by the central bank.
Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward and bond markets amid outflows related to fears of the spread of COVID-19 in South Korea, an official told Reuters on Monday.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched lower against the dollar, while the Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.3%.
The Thai baht THB=TH dropped as much as 0.5% to hit a near nine-month low, with investors largely shrugging off an unexpected rise in exports for the trade-reliant economy in January.
POLITICAL TURMOIL GRIPS MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his letter of resignation to the king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.
The uncertainty added pressure on the ringgit MYR=, with the local unit sliding 0.8% to 4.22 per dollar, its weakest level in five-and-a-half months.
Yields on the country's 10-year government bonds MY10YT=RR also rose 6.1 bps to 2.972, as of Monday's open.
Malaysian bonds, long a favourite with foreign investors, have seen net heavy inflows between November and January.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0616 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.570
111.57
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.403
1.3981
-0.31
Taiwan dlr
30.440
30.403
-0.12
Korean won
1219.300
1209.2
-0.83
Baht
31.735
31.61
-0.39
Peso
50.960
50.89
-0.14
Rupiah
13890.000
13760
-0.94
Rupee
71.838
71.65
-0.26
Ringgit
4.220
4.188
-0.76
Yuan
7.035
7.0265
-0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
111.570
108.61
-2.65
Sing dlr
1.403
1.3444
-4.14
Taiwan dlr
30.440
30.106
-1.10
Korean won
1219.300
1156.40
-5.16
Baht
31.735
29.91
-5.75
Peso
50.960
50.65
-0.61
Rupiah
13890.000
13880
-0.07
Rupee
71.838
71.38
-0.64
Ringgit
4.220
4.0890
-3.10
Yuan
7.035
6.9632
-1.03
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.