EM ASIA FX-Fears of virus spread pound Asian currencies; ringgit tumbles

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies posted steep losses against the dollar on Monday as a rapid surge in coronavirus infections and deaths outside mainland China heightened fears of a pandemic and sent investors fleeing to safe-haven assets.

Italy, South Korea and Iran reported a sharp rise in infections over the weekend. South Korea put the country on high alert, while Italy began sealing off the worst affected towns and banning public events after a spike in the number of virus cases to above 150.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC plunged 0.8% to a near six-month low against the greenback, in tandem with sharp falls in local equities. .KS11

South Korea's vice finance minister Kim Yong-beom said a set of measures would be announced soon to boost exports, investments and domestic demand and that any "herd-like" speculative moves in currency markets would be stemmed.

"There's a sobering realisation that this could really impact hard and fast... truly the notion of China sneezing and everyone catching a cold, that becomes a real fright for anyone watching this," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank, in Singapore.

Against a basket of currencies =USD, the dollar crept back toward an almost three-year peak touched last week amid a broader risk-aversion. USD/

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, which has held up better so far this year against its Asian peers due to its carry trade appeal, fell 0.9% to its weakest level in more than a month during the session despite an intervention by the central bank.

Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward and bond markets amid outflows related to fears of the spread of COVID-19 in South Korea, an official told Reuters on Monday.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS inched lower against the dollar, while the Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.3%.

The Thai baht THB=TH dropped as much as 0.5% to hit a near nine-month low, with investors largely shrugging off an unexpected rise in exports for the trade-reliant economy in January.

POLITICAL TURMOIL GRIPS MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his letter of resignation to the king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.

The uncertainty added pressure on the ringgit MYR=, with the local unit sliding 0.8% to 4.22 per dollar, its weakest level in five-and-a-half months.

Yields on the country's 10-year government bonds MY10YT=RR also rose 6.1 bps to 2.972, as of Monday's open.

Malaysian bonds, long a favourite with foreign investors, have seen net heavy inflows between November and January.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0616 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.570

111.57

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.403

1.3981

-0.31

Taiwan dlr

30.440

30.403

-0.12

Korean won

1219.300

1209.2

-0.83

Baht

31.735

31.61

-0.39

Peso

50.960

50.89

-0.14

Rupiah

13890.000

13760

-0.94

Rupee

71.838

71.65

-0.26

Ringgit

4.220

4.188

-0.76

Yuan

7.035

7.0265

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.570

108.61

-2.65

Sing dlr

1.403

1.3444

-4.14

Taiwan dlr

30.440

30.106

-1.10

Korean won

1219.300

1156.40

-5.16

Baht

31.735

29.91

-5.75

Peso

50.960

50.65

-0.61

Rupiah

13890.000

13880

-0.07

Rupee

71.838

71.38

-0.64

Ringgit

4.220

4.0890

-3.10

Yuan

7.035

6.9632

-1.03

