EM ASIA FX-Emerging Asian stocks, FX rally in relief as Fed steps in

Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks https://tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA

Indonesia shares up nearly 3%

S.Korean won strengthens 0.7%

June 16 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in emerging Asian markets rallied on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced the launch of its corporate bond buying programme, giving relief to investors otherwise fearing a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in China.

The Fed's announcement gave a much-needed boost to risk appetite in Asia, where currencies and stocks had sold off after the emergence of new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Beijing, and other countries as lockdowns are eased gradually.

"While it is almost inevitable that we see bouts of new virus cases globally, ultimately the massive liquidity injection from major central banks will overshadow concerns, in our view," said Edward Ng, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management.

Despite previously being announced, the Fed's programme to buy investment grade U.S. corporate bonds in the secondary market from Tuesday came with more details overnight, lending support to Wall Street and reinforcing hopes that authorities would continue to flood the market with liquidity.

According to Bloomberg News, the U.S. government is also preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Stock markets in Indonesia .JKSE, Singapore .STI and Thailand .SETI all climbed more than 2% each.

The improved risk appetite drove gains in currency markets as well, at the expense of the dollar, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC the best performer.

"We see once again that the dollar is guided by risk," Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based brokerage Pepperstone wrote in a note to clients, adding that the dollar is likely to be sold as stock markets rise and credit spreads tighten.

The pace of reopening has varied across much of Asia as countries weigh the economic ramifications of a prolonged shutdown, and fresh outbreaks.

Singapore said late on Monday that most coronavirus restrictions would be eased by Friday but, in the Philippines, partial restrictions in Manila would remain for two more weeks.

In India, where restrictions have been gradually easing, despite the rising case load, the southern city of Chennai announced it was going back into lockdown.

The Finance Minister of Indonesia said the country's economy was likely to shrink by 3.1% in the second quarter from a year ago due to weak activity brought about by the virus-led curbs.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0416 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.12

+1.09

.N225

4.05

-5.30

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.22

-1.56

.SSEC

0.87

-4.43

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-6.10

.NSEI

1.87

-17.73

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.21

-1.00

.JKSE

2.88

-21.29

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.27

-4.13

.KLSE

1.82

-3.95

Philippines

PHP=

+0.26

+1.10

.PSI

1.13

-20.24

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.72

-4.22

.KS11

4.16

-3.75

Singapore

SGD=

+0.16

-3.18

.STI

2.52

-16.85

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.46

+1.59

.TWII

1.88

-3.99

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.23

-3.64

.SETI

2.36

-13.12

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.