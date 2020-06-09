EM ASIA FX-Economic recovery hopes support most Asian currencies

Rupiah rises to late-Feb highs

Malaysian stocks, currency get boost as economy reopens

Philippine's economy seen contracting 1.9% in 2020 - World Bank

June 9 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies gained further ground against the dollar on Tuesday as easing coronavirus restrictions in the region fuelled hopes for a quick economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced slump.

Leading gains in the region, the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID firmed 0.8% - recouping much of Monday's losses to trade near late-February highs. The South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced 0.6% to a near three-month peak.

With many countries across the globe beginning to unwind lockdown measures in place since March, a surprise fall in the unemployment rate in the United States last week bolstered hopes that a global recovery may be swifter than was initially expected.

The regional advances also come ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that starts later on Tuesday, with investors keeping an eye on the Fed's next move.

There is not expected to be any change to interest rates, and futures pricing shows investors have abandoned expectations of rates dipping below zero next year.

Asian stock markets also advanced, with Malaysia's .KLSE stock exchange leading the pack in Southeast Asia. .SO

The ringgit MYR= strengthened 0.2% to 4.258, with equity markets in the country surging to their highest since January after a long weekend. The country said it would reopen nearly all economic activity and allow interstate travel starting on June 10.

As risk sentiment improves and volatility in equity and currency markets decreases, investors chasing higher yields will turn their focus to catch-up trades in the developing world, said Stephen Innes, the chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

He singled out the ringgit as one currency that could benefit as sentiment improves across its peers.

Elsewhere, the Philippine peso PHP= dipped after the World Bank said the country's economy will likely contract by 1.9% this year, which would mark the first decline in GDP since the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR AS AT 0525 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.030

108.42

+0.36

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3873

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

29.741

29.811

+0.24

Korean won

1197.500

1204.8

+0.61

Baht

31.340

31.42

+0.26

Peso

49.980

49.88

-0.20

Rupiah

13860.000

13970

+0.79

Rupee

75.490

75.54

+0.07

Ringgit

4.258

4.265

+0.16

Yuan

7.079

7.0701

-0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.030

108.61

+0.54

Sing dlr

1.390

1.3444

-3.25

Taiwan dlr

29.741

30.106

+1.23

Korean won

1197.500

1156.40

-3.43

Baht

31.340

29.91

-4.56

Peso

49.980

50.65

+1.34

Rupiah

13860.000

13880

+0.14

Rupee

75.490

71.38

-5.44

Ringgit

4.258

4.0890

-3.97

Yuan

7.079

6.9632

-1.63

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

