EM ASIA FX-Currencies weaken as oil price crash dampens risk sentiment

By Anushka Trivedi

March 9 (Reuters) - Asian currencies weakened on Monday as investors sold off risky assets after a plunge in oil prices exacerbated concerns over economic fallout stemming from the coronavirus epidemic.

Saudi Arabia's decision to slash average selling prices and ramp up crude production after Russia backed away from making output cuts sent shockwaves through the markets and is likely to weigh on regional currencies, since the majority of them are net oil importers. O/R

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases globally surged past 107,000 as the outbreak spread to more countries. Italy took drastic measures and sealed off large parts of the prosperous north of the country, including financial capital Milan.

Panicked investors sought safer bets and pushed the Japanese yen JPY= up 3% against the dollar to a three-year high and the euro EUR= to a two-year peak. FRX/

U.S. 30-year treasury yields US30YT=RR sank below 1% and 10-year yields US10YT=RR under 0.5%, eroding the dollar's chief attraction as the markets upped their bets for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve to mitigate the economic damage.

The Fed's move is expected to spill over to Asia, with Morgan Stanley analysts expecting that "the majority of emerging market central banks will also cut rates further, taking global monetary policy rates to a new all-time low."

Malaysia, and oil importing nation Indonesia, saw their currencies lose nearly 1% against the dollar, while their respective stock markets also hit multi-year lows. .SO

The rupiah IDR= was on track to slide for a third straight session and Indonesia's 10-year government bond yield ID10YT=RR rose slightly.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= dropped 0.9% and was on its way to mark a worst session in two-weeks. The country's new prime minister is due to announce his new cabinet later on Monday, a week after he was appointed amid a political tussle.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened as much as 1.3% to 1,207.20 against the dollar, prompting its finance ministry to issue a verbal warning against disorderly currency market movement.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, saw its currency INR=IN decline 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= gave up about 0.5%.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS pared early gains to trade 0.1% lower after reporting a larger than expected plunge in exports over the weekend.

However, analysts at HSBC see the yuan benefiting from a dip in oil prices as nearly a quarter of its imports are commodity-related.

China's monetary policy will be closely watched, which has so far lagged the Fed's, and resulted in a record yield differential that is likely to support foreign inflows to its bond market, HSBC added.

"We believe the yuan will outperform the basket this year."

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR AS AT 0518 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

102.560

105.3

+2.67

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3781

-0.46

Taiwan dlr

30.077

30.040

-0.12

Korean won

1205.300

1192.3

-1.08

Baht

31.530

31.41

-0.38

Peso

50.625

50.54

-0.17

Rupiah

14350.000

14220

-0.91

Rupee

73.975

73.73

-0.34

Ringgit

4.208

4.17

-0.90

Yuan

6.943

6.9342

-0.12

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

102.560

108.61

+5.90

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3444

-2.90

Taiwan dlr

30.077

30.106

+0.10

Korean won

1205.300

1156.40

-4.06

Baht

31.530

29.91

-5.14

Peso

50.625

50.65

+0.05

Rupiah

14350.000

13880

-3.28

Rupee

73.975

71.38

-3.51

Ringgit

4.208

4.0890

-2.83

Yuan

6.943

6.9632

+0.29

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.