EM ASIA FX-Currencies ease on lockdown extensions, coronavirus drug report

By Anushka Trivedi

April 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies slipped on Friday as risk appetite was weakened by lockdown extensions in parts of the region to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and a report that the latest COVID-19 experimental drug flopped in a clinical trial.

Horrid business activity data from the United States and the euro zone also added to the gloom as it reminded investors of the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar .DXY firmed against rivals, while the benchmark Treasury yields US10YT=RR dropped. FRX/

Meanwhile, Malaysia and the Philippines joined Indonesia and Singapore in widening their existing restriction orders until at least mid-May as the coronavirus infection rate showed no signs of abating.

Leading losses in the region, the relatively more risk-sensitive Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.7%.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Philippine peso PHP=PH dropped 0.1% and 0.3% respectively, while local stock markets .KLSE, .PSI also fell.

Morgan Stanley analysts painted a grim outlook for Asian economies going under extended lockdowns as these measures will exert severe growth pressure in the second quarter.

Beyond this, "the continuation of steady-state soft social distancing until a vaccine is found is likely to cap the pace of recovery in the second half," they said.

In another blow to investor sentiment, a report said Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O experimental antiviral drug flopped, but the drugmaker said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.

The weakness in Asian currencies "could largely be attributed to market players' preference to square positions ahead of the weekend in this climate of uncertainty," Maybank analysts wrote.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH gave up about 0.5% each, while the Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.2% even after an unexpected surge in the city-state's March industrial output.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS declined 0.3% against the greenback and was set for a second straight weekly loss. CNY/

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP traded little changed but was on track to post a third straight weekly gain, demonstrating its recent resilience to the downturn.

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

The ringgit, whacked by the recent plunge in crude prices as the country is a net oil exporter, has lost about 1.3% over the past two weeks.

Late on Thursday, Malaysia said it would extend travel and other curbs until May 14 but might consider allowing some sectors to resume operations.

The extension of partial lockdown adds downside risk to quarterly GDP contraction estimates, and with March inflation turning negative, the central bank will likely ease rates by at least 50 basis point at its meeting on May 5, ING economists said in a note.

"The MYR should remain an Asian underperformer with the added drag from weak global oil prices," they added.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0601 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.630

107.58

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.427

1.4242

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

30.062

30.072

+0.03

Korean won

1236.300

1229.7

-0.53

Baht

32.440

32.3

-0.43

Peso

50.790

50.64

-0.30

Rupiah

15450.000

15350

-0.65

Rupee

76.400

76.07

-0.43

Ringgit

4.360

4.355

-0.11

Yuan

7.086

7.0672

-0.26

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.630

108.61

+0.91

Sing dlr

1.427

1.3444

-5.80

Taiwan dlr

30.062

30.106

+0.15

Korean won

1236.300

1156.40

-6.46

Baht

32.440

29.91

-7.80

Peso

50.790

50.65

-0.28

Rupiah

15450.000

13880

-10.16

Rupee

76.400

71.38

-6.57

Ringgit

4.360

4.0890

-6.22

Yuan

7.086

6.9632

-1.73

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

