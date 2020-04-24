EM ASIA FX-Currencies ease on lockdown extensions, coronavirus drug report
By Anushka Trivedi
April 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies slipped on Friday as risk appetite was weakened by lockdown extensions in parts of the region to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and a report that the latest COVID-19 experimental drug flopped in a clinical trial.
Horrid business activity data from the United States and the euro zone also added to the gloom as it reminded investors of the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.
The safe-haven U.S. dollar .DXY firmed against rivals, while the benchmark Treasury yields US10YT=RR dropped. FRX/
Meanwhile, Malaysia and the Philippines joined Indonesia and Singapore in widening their existing restriction orders until at least mid-May as the coronavirus infection rate showed no signs of abating.
Leading losses in the region, the relatively more risk-sensitive Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.7%.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Philippine peso PHP=PH dropped 0.1% and 0.3% respectively, while local stock markets .KLSE, .PSI also fell.
Morgan Stanley analysts painted a grim outlook for Asian economies going under extended lockdowns as these measures will exert severe growth pressure in the second quarter.
Beyond this, "the continuation of steady-state soft social distancing until a vaccine is found is likely to cap the pace of recovery in the second half," they said.
In another blow to investor sentiment, a report said Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O experimental antiviral drug flopped, but the drugmaker said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.
The weakness in Asian currencies "could largely be attributed to market players' preference to square positions ahead of the weekend in this climate of uncertainty," Maybank analysts wrote.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH gave up about 0.5% each, while the Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.2% even after an unexpected surge in the city-state's March industrial output.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS declined 0.3% against the greenback and was set for a second straight weekly loss. CNY/
The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP traded little changed but was on track to post a third straight weekly gain, demonstrating its recent resilience to the downturn.
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
The ringgit, whacked by the recent plunge in crude prices as the country is a net oil exporter, has lost about 1.3% over the past two weeks.
Late on Thursday, Malaysia said it would extend travel and other curbs until May 14 but might consider allowing some sectors to resume operations.
The extension of partial lockdown adds downside risk to quarterly GDP contraction estimates, and with March inflation turning negative, the central bank will likely ease rates by at least 50 basis point at its meeting on May 5, ING economists said in a note.
"The MYR should remain an Asian underperformer with the added drag from weak global oil prices," they added.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0601 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.630
107.58
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.427
1.4242
-0.21
Taiwan dlr
30.062
30.072
+0.03
Korean won
1236.300
1229.7
-0.53
Baht
32.440
32.3
-0.43
Peso
50.790
50.64
-0.30
Rupiah
15450.000
15350
-0.65
Rupee
76.400
76.07
-0.43
Ringgit
4.360
4.355
-0.11
Yuan
7.086
7.0672
-0.26
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.630
108.61
+0.91
Sing dlr
1.427
1.3444
-5.80
Taiwan dlr
30.062
30.106
+0.15
Korean won
1236.300
1156.40
-6.46
Baht
32.440
29.91
-7.80
Peso
50.790
50.65
-0.28
Rupiah
15450.000
13880
-10.16
Rupee
76.400
71.38
-6.57
Ringgit
4.360
4.0890
-6.22
Yuan
7.086
6.9632
-1.73
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
