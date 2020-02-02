EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, S.Korean won lead declines

(Corrects to fix syntax in headline) Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.480 108.38 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3648 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.344 30.250 -0.31 Korean won 1197.300 1191.8 -0.46 Baht 31.150 31.15 0.00 Peso 50.920 51 +0.16 Rupiah 13706.000 13650 -0.41 Rupee 71.340 71.34 0.00 Ringgit 4.103 4.095 -0.18 Yuan 6.989 6.9368 -0.74 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 108.480 108.61 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3444 -1.51 Taiwan dlr 30.344 30.106 -0.78 Korean won 1197.300 1156.40 -3.42 Baht 31.150 29.91 -3.98 Peso 50.920 50.65 -0.53 Rupiah 13706.000 13880 +1.27 Rupee 71.340 71.38 +0.06 Ringgit 4.103 4.0890 -0.33 Yuan 6.989 6.9632 -0.36 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Niyati.N.Shetty@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822793;)) ((For the new Reuters scrolling global forex service please click Double click on brackets for following items: Asian currencies Asian currencies in Asia Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Singapore dollar Thai baht Taiwan dollar Hong Kong dollar Philippine peso Korean won SPEED GUIDES Exotic currencies Non-G7 currencies RELATED NEWS AND OTHER TOPICS All Singapore news [SG] All Malaysian news [MY] Thailand [TH] Indonesia [ID] Hong Kong [HK] Taiwan [TW] Philippines [PH] Korea [KR] All emerging markets [EMRG] All foreign exchange news [FRX] Foreign exchange technical analysis [FRX&INSI])) Keywords: ASIA FOREX/EMERGING (CORRECTED)

