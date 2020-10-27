EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit edge lower; Taiwan dollar gains

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.400

104.4

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3605

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

28.580

28.872

+1.02

Korean won

1127.800

1125.5

-0.20

Baht

31.210

31.21

+0.00

Peso

48.325

48.38

+0.11

Rupee

73.705

73.705

0.00

Ringgit

4.167

4.161

-0.14

Yuan

6.716

6.7045

-0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.400

108.61

+4.03

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3444

-1.16

Taiwan dlr

28.580

30.106

+5.34

Korean won

1127.800

1156.40

+2.54

Baht

31.210

29.91

-4.17

Peso

48.325

50.65

+4.81

Rupee

73.705

71.38

-3.15

Ringgit

4.167

4.0890

-1.87

Yuan

6.716

6.9632

+3.68

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

