EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit edge lower; Taiwan dollar gains

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.400
104.4
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3605
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
28.580
28.872
+1.02
Korean won
1127.800
1125.5
-0.20
Baht
31.210
31.21
+0.00
Peso
48.325
48.38
+0.11
Rupee
73.705
73.705
0.00
Ringgit
4.167
4.161
-0.14
Yuan
6.716
6.7045
-0.17
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.400
108.61
+4.03
Sing dlr
1.360
1.3444
-1.16
Taiwan dlr
28.580
30.106
+5.34
Korean won
1127.800
1156.40
+2.54
Baht
31.210
29.91
-4.17
Peso
48.325
50.65
+4.81
Rupee
73.705
71.38
-3.15
Ringgit
4.167
4.0890
-1.87
Yuan
6.716
6.9632
+3.68
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
