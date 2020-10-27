EM ASIA FX-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit edge lower; Taiwan dollar gains

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.400

104.4

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3605

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

28.580

28.872

+1.02

Korean won

1127.800

1125.5

-0.20

Baht

31.210

31.21

+0.00

Peso

48.325

48.38

+0.11

Rupee

73.705

73.705

0.00

Ringgit

4.167

4.161

-0.14

Yuan

6.716

6.7045

-0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.400

108.61

+4.03

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3444

-1.16

Taiwan dlr

28.580

30.106

+5.34

Korean won

1127.800

1156.40

+2.54

Baht

31.210

29.91

-4.17

Peso

48.325

50.65

+4.81

Rupee

73.705

71.38

-3.15

Ringgit

4.167

4.0890

-1.87

Yuan

6.716

6.9632

+3.68

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

