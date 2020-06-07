EM ASIA FX-China's yuan weakens; S.Korean won gains most

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.440
109.58
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3925
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.776
29.839
+0.21
Korean won
1203.900
1207.1
+0.27
Baht
31.510
31.58
+0.22
Peso
49.880
49.83
-0.10
Rupiah
13870.000
13850
-0.14
Rupee
75.583
75.58
0.00
Yuan
7.087
7.0812
-0.08
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.440
108.61
-0.76
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3444
-3.48
Taiwan dlr
29.776
30.106
+1.11
Korean won
1203.900
1156.40
-3.95
Baht
31.510
29.91
-5.08
Peso
49.880
50.65
+1.54
Rupiah
13820.000
13880
+0.43
Rupee
75.583
71.38
-5.56
Ringgit
4.265
4.0890
-4.13
Yuan
7.087
6.9632
-1.74
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
