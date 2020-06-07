EM ASIA FX-China's yuan weakens; S.Korean won gains most

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.440

109.58

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3925

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.776

29.839

+0.21

Korean won

1203.900

1207.1

+0.27

Baht

31.510

31.58

+0.22

Peso

49.880

49.83

-0.10

Rupiah

13870.000

13850

-0.14

Rupee

75.583

75.58

0.00

Yuan

7.087

7.0812

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.440

108.61

-0.76

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.48

Taiwan dlr

29.776

30.106

+1.11

Korean won

1203.900

1156.40

-3.95

Baht

31.510

29.91

-5.08

Peso

49.880

50.65

+1.54

Rupiah

13820.000

13880

+0.43

Rupee

75.583

71.38

-5.56

Ringgit

4.265

4.0890

-4.13

Yuan

7.087

6.9632

-1.74

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.