EM ASIA FX-Asian units up as slowdown fears lift hopes for Fed rate cuts

Contributor
Devika Syamnath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

Most Asian currencies edged up on Thursday as weak U.S. economic data renewed hopes that the Federal Reserve will resume making rates cuts to prop up growth rate in the United States.

By Devika Syamnath

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged up on Thursday as weak U.S. economic data renewed hopes that the Federal Reserve will resume making rates cuts to prop up growth rate in the United States.

Soft manufacturing and employment data from the United States has cemented signs of a slowdown in the world's largest economy, while Washington on Wednesday announced new tariffs on imports from Europe, which could draw a tit-for-tat response. MKTS/GLOB

Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore, said increasing fear of a global slowdown has generated hopes the Fed "might step up to the plate in providing more rate cuts".

The Fed's next policy meeting is at the end of October.

Bets on a rate cut, which have increased, could rise further if U.S. September non-farm payrolls due later on Friday shows weakness in the labour market.

On Thursday, the Thai baht THB=TH strengthened most among regional currencies, tacking on 0.3%.

A current account surplus and strong foreign reserves have helped the baht, Asia's best performing currency, but extended strength in the unit has put pressure on the export-reliant economy and prompted central bank moves to curb inflows.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= both advanced 0.2% against the greenback.

Singapore's dollar SGD= inched up 0.1%. The city-state is especially sensitive to trade war frictions, and analysts increasingly see substantial policy easing ahead.

"Current macro conditions are as weak, or weaker, than when the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) has reduced the slope or re-centered the midpoint of the band in the past ... A large policy easing is most likely," said Societe Generale in a note.

Eleven economists polled by Reuters late last week all expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to loosen policy at a meeting due no later than Oct. 14.

Chinese markets remained closed for a National Day holiday until Oct. 8, while South Korean financial markets were shut for a holiday on Thursday.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0627 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.100

107.17

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3839

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.058

31.063

+0.02

Baht

30.560

30.65

+0.29

Peso

51.890

51.98

+0.17

Rupiah

14185.000

14190

+0.04

Rupee

71.110

71.08

-0.04

Ringgit

4.186

4.193

+0.17

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.100

109.56

+2.30

Sing dlr

1.383

1.3627

-1.45

Taiwan dlr

31.058

30.733

-1.05

Baht

30.560

32.55

+6.51

Peso

51.890

52.47

+1.12

Rupiah

14185.000

14375

+1.34

Rupee

71.110

69.77

-1.88

Ringgit

4.186

4.1300

-1.34

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More