EM ASIA FX-Asian units 'uninspired' by trade deal optimism, Ringgit weakens

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies took less heart than the dollar from signs of progress in U.S.-China negotiations for a preliminary deal to end a prolonged trade war, as investors refused to get carried away without more detail on the content of talks.

China's Commerce Ministry said top trade negotiators from both sides held a phone call on Tuesday, and discussed "core issues of concern".

"Asian currencies seem to be uninspired in spite of encouraging headlines on the U.S.-China trade deal as concrete details of the trade talks have been lacking," Fiona Lim, senior FX strategist at Maybank, said.

"Investors could be worried about U.S.-China relations souring further should Trump approve the Hong Kong bills."

China's foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in an internal Chinese matter.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS inched up, helped by a slightly firmer central bank fixing, while trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC erased early gains to slip 0.1%.

The Singapore dollar SGD= was marginally lower.

Data on Tuesday showed Singapore' industrial output unexpectedly rose in October, helped by a recovery in electronics manufacturing - a key driver of growth for the city-state.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gained 0.1% to the dollar. The island's trade-reliant economy posted a 2.9% fall in industrial output for October, compared to a year earlier, data on Monday showed.

The Indian rupee INR= was the top performer in the day, advancing 0.2% to the dollar. Focus will now turn to the release of second quarter growth figures on Friday.

The Indian economy expanded 5.0% in the April-June quarter on a year earlier, its slowest annual pace since 2013, and was expected to grow 4.7% last quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

POLITICAL AND TRADE UNCERTAINTIES PRESSURE RINGGIT

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.1% to the dollar, weakening for a seventh straight day.

Analysts said that uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade deal and domestic political issues were weighing on the ringgit.

Earlier this month, Malaysia's ruling coalition suffered its worst electoral defeat since coming to power last May, uncovering deepening cracks in an alliance mired in uncertainty over a succession plan once Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad retires.

"I think international investors are starting to get a little nervous about what the political landscape would be," Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, at OANDA said.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0527 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.990

108.9

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3645

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.490

30.507

+0.06

Korean won

1176.700

1176

-0.06

Baht

30.220

30.225

+0.02

Peso

50.740

50.81

+0.14

Rupiah

14080.000

14070

-0.07

Rupee

71.610

71.73

+0.16

Ringgit

4.179

4.177

-0.05

Yuan

7.029

7.0355

+0.10

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.990

109.56

+0.52

Sing dlr

1.365

1.3627

-0.18

Taiwan dlr

30.490

30.733

+0.80

Korean won

1176.700

1115.70

-5.18

Baht

30.220

32.55

+7.71

Peso

50.740

52.47

+3.41

Rupiah

14080.000

14375

+2.10

Rupee

71.610

69.77

-2.57

Ringgit

4.179

4.1300

-1.17

Yuan

7.029

6.8730

-2.22

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.