EM ASIA FX-Asian units slip on Sino-U.S. tensions; ringgit weakens ahead of c.bank meet
By Shreya Mariam Job
May 4 (Reuters) - Asian currencies slipped on Monday on growing tensions between the United States and China over the origin of the coronavirus, while the Malaysian ringgit weakened ahead of a central bank meeting and on a grim economic forecast for 2020.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.
Pompeo's comment comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Beijing in retaliation over the coronavirus outbreak.
With Chinese markets closed for a holiday, the offshore yuan CNH= traded largely flat, while other Asian currencies slipped into the negative territory.
The Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 1.5% and was the worst performer in the region. The country's inflation rate in April slowed more than expected as virus-driven curbs dampen demand.
Meanwhile, South Korean won KRW=KFTC shed 0.7% against the dollar, weighed lower by weaker factory data and tensions between North and South Korea further.
Worldwide lockdowns sent South Korea's factory activity in April tumbling at its sharpest pace since the global financial crisis, with exporters battered by the worst slump in orders in 16 years.
Moreover, multiple gunshots fired from North Korea early on Sunday towards a guard post in South Korea also frayed investor sentiment.
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened as much as 1.2%, pressured by broader market sentiment and ahead of the country's central bank meeting on Tuesday.
Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to make the biggest cut to its benchmark interest rate since 2009, according to a Reuters poll, in an effort to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
Malaysia's finance minister said on Saturday that the country's economy in 2020 could shrink more than initially forecast.
With emerging Asian central banks adopting unconventional monetary policies to boost their economies, analysts at Mizuho say these policies will likely result in an "FX spillover" and expose Asian units to potential vulnerabilities.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0542 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.730
106.93
+0.19
Sing dlr
1.418
1.4151
-0.22
Taiwan dlr
29.823
29.802
-0.07
Korean won
1227.100
1218.2
-0.73
Peso
50.580
50.57
-0.02
Rupiah
15050.000
14825
-1.50
Rupee
75.770
75.11
-0.87
Ringgit
4.329
4.293
-0.83
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.730
108.61
+1.76
Sing dlr
1.418
1.3444
-5.20
Taiwan dlr
29.823
30.106
+0.95
Korean won
1227.100
1156.40
-5.76
Baht
32.330
29.91
-7.49
Peso
50.580
50.65
+0.14
Rupiah
15050.000
13880
-7.77
Rupee
75.770
71.38
-5.79
Ringgit
4.329
4.0890
-5.54
Yuan
7.063
6.9632
-1.41
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.