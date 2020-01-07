EM ASIA FX-Asian units gain; watchful of Iran-U.S. tensions

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies drew relief on Tuesday from the absence of any immediate escalation in tensions other than sabre rattling between Iran and the United States after the killing of Tehran's top general in a U.S. drone strike at the end of last week.

Fears of a fresh conflict in the oil-rich Middle East have kept markets on edge, but on Tuesday morning even oil prices moderated, having hit their highest levels in months during the previous two sessions.

"Some of oil importing countries' currencies, such as the South Korean won, can be seen with greater gains," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia, said.

Otherwise, Pan said the currency market was broadly cautious, unsure how the confrontation between Washington and Tehran would play out.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened as much as 0.7%, making its biggest intraday percentage move in more than three weeks.

South Korea is the world's fifth largest importer of crude oil but being a current account surplus economy, it is relatively less impacted by crude price movements compared to other Asian oil importers, like India and Indonesia.

Data released earlier in the day showed South Korea's current account surplus widened from a year earlier to $5.97 billion in November.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID appreciated 0.3% each.

Underpinning the risk-on sentiment, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS tacked on 0.4% to strike a five-month high, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the Singapore dollar SGD= gained 0.2% and about 0.1%, respectively.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.2% ahead of December trade data, scheduled to be released later in the day.

PESO GAINS

The Philippine peso PHP= put on up to 0.6%, its biggest intraday percentage gain in more than two months.

Data released earlier in the day showed annual inflation rose picked up more than expected in December, but remained within the central bank's 2%-4% target for last year, on higher prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages and utilities.

ANZ analysts said in a note that if the recent rise in crude oil prices was sustained, it would pose further upside risk to inflation in Philippines, while retaining their view that the central bank has room to cut its policy interest rate as early as the first quarter this year.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0519 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.490

108.36

-0.12

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3490

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

30.064

30.110

+0.15

Korean won

1165.000

1172.1

+0.61

Baht

30.130

30.13

+0.00

Peso

50.840

51.08

+0.47

Rupiah

13885.000

13935

+0.36

Rupee

71.713

71.93

+0.30

Ringgit

4.094

4.102

+0.20

Yuan

6.954

6.9768

+0.33

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.490

108.61

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3444

-0.25

Taiwan dlr

30.064

30.106

+0.14

Korean won

1165.000

1156.40

-0.74

Baht

30.130

29.91

-0.73

Peso

50.840

50.65

-0.37

Rupiah

13885.000

13880

-0.04

Rupee

71.713

71.38

-0.46

Ringgit

4.094

4.0890

-0.12

Yuan

6.954

6.9632

+0.13

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

