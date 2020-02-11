EM ASIA FX-Asian units gain on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Tuesday, as a drop in new coronavirus cases and hopes for more stimulus by Beijing to prop up a virus-stricken economy improved risk appetite.
Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures, including liquidity injections and import tariff exemptions for materials used for epidemic control, to support an economy jolted by the virus outbreak.
"The strengthening of the yuan has flown through to the rest of the Asian currency basket," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group (Singapore).
The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.2% against the dollar, set for the second straight session of gains.
A Chinese central bank advisor said on Tuesday the People's Bank of China (PBOC) should consider lowering its benchmark deposit rate to enable banks to reduce lending rates and help small businesses.
"As long as the coronavirus outbreak persists, the PBOC will likely adopt a supportive stance with its policy settings. The yuan may also be relied on to help offset the economic pressures on the Chinese economy," said Han Tan, a market analyst at FXTM.
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China climbed past 1,000 on Tuesday, however, the number of new confirmed cases fell.
Currencies of export-focused countries, which have been under selling pressure due to concerns about the economic fallout of the virus outbreak and a stronger dollar, led gains in the region.
Both the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH appreciated 0.3%.
The Singapore dollar SGD= strengthened 0.2% and was set to end a 11-day losing streak, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP also advanced 0.2%.
Singapore expects a 25-30% drop in visitors this year due to the new coronavirus outbreak, with a significant decline in Chinese travel to the city-state expected to extend to other key markets.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR= firmed 0.2%, the most in nearly two weeks.
Focus will now shift to the country's fourth-quarter economic growth figure due on Wednesday, which is expected to slow to its weakest since mid-2016 on lower private consumption and external demand, according to a Reuters poll.
The Philippine peso PHP= gained 0.2%. Data on Tuesday showed the Philippines' trade deficit narrowed to its lowest level in six months in December, due to a surge in exports.
The Indian rupee INR= and Indonesian rupiah IDR= edged up 0.1% each.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on at 0554 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.890
109.74
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.387
1.3894
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
30.029
30.102
+0.24
Korean won
1183.300
1187.1
+0.32
Baht
31.170
31.27
+0.32
Peso
50.700
50.78
+0.16
Rupiah
13680.000
13690
+0.07
Rupee
71.203
71.30
+0.14
Ringgit
4.138
4.148
+0.24
Yuan
6.973
6.9875
+0.21
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.890
108.61
-1.16
Sing dlr
1.387
1.3444
-3.09
Taiwan dlr
30.029
30.106
+0.26
Korean won
1183.300
1156.40
-2.27
Baht
31.170
29.91
-4.04
Peso
50.700
50.65
-0.10
Rupiah
13680.000
13880
+1.46
Rupee
71.203
71.38
+0.25
Ringgit
4.138
4.0890
-1.18
Yuan
6.973
6.9632
-0.14
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
