EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won declines sharply

April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

107.61

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.425

1.4209

-0.29

Taiwan dlr

30.073

30.072

0.00

Korean won

1233.700

1220.5

-1.07

Baht

32.590

32.46

-0.40

Peso

50.826

50.73

-0.19

Rupiah

15450.000

15375

-0.49

Rupee

76.535

76.54

0.00

Ringgit

4.385

4.372

-0.30

Yuan

7.089

7.0736

-0.22

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.700

108.61

+0.84

Sing dlr

1.425

1.3444

-5.66

Taiwan dlr

30.073

30.106

+0.11

Korean won

1233.700

1156.40

-6.27

Baht

32.590

29.91

-8.22

Peso

50.826

50.65

-0.35

Rupiah

15450.000

13880

-10.16

Rupee

76.535

71.38

-6.74

Ringgit

4.385

4.0890

-6.75

Yuan

7.089

6.9632

-1.77

