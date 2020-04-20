EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won declines sharply

April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.700
107.61
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.425
1.4209
-0.29
Taiwan dlr
30.073
30.072
0.00
Korean won
1233.700
1220.5
-1.07
Baht
32.590
32.46
-0.40
Peso
50.826
50.73
-0.19
Rupiah
15450.000
15375
-0.49
Rupee
76.535
76.54
0.00
Ringgit
4.385
4.372
-0.30
Yuan
7.089
7.0736
-0.22
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.700
108.61
+0.84
Sing dlr
1.425
1.3444
-5.66
Taiwan dlr
30.073
30.106
+0.11
Korean won
1233.700
1156.40
-6.27
Baht
32.590
29.91
-8.22
Peso
50.826
50.65
-0.35
Rupiah
15450.000
13880
-10.16
Rupee
76.535
71.38
-6.74
Ringgit
4.385
4.0890
-6.75
Yuan
7.089
6.9632
-1.77
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
