EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies weaken on grim economic outlook

By Anushka Trivedi

April 16 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell across the board on Thursday, with the South Korean won taking the biggest hit, as investors fled to the safety of the dollar after dire economic data from the United States intensified fears of a global recession.

U.S. retail sales suffered their steepest drop on record last month and output at factories declined by the most since 1946 - revealing the damage wrought by coronavirus and reinforcing fears that the economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in decades.

The gloomy data caused investors to dump risky assets and seek shelter in the greenback .DXY, while the benchmark Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged lower. FRX/

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased to its weakest level in more than a week, as the U.S. data sparked worries over the extent of economic hit from the coronavirus ahead of mainland's first-quarter GDP report the next day. CNY/

As long as world's major economies are not yet in a recovery phase, "global risk sentiments towards emerging markets could remain weak and thus, foreign portfolio capital is unlikely to return in a big way," DBS analysts said in a note.

For countries that are highly dependent on external funding, a sustained period of foreign capital outflows would impair their debt-servicing capabilities, DBS analysts added.

Indonesia, which has already experienced an exodus of outflows since the pandemic crisis began, saw its currency IDR=ID weaken 0.6%.

Mood soured further after the International Monetary Fund said growth for Asia would likely be nil for the first time in 60 years in 2020, as exports get pounded by slumping demand and anti-virus measures shut shops.

Coming off a holiday, the trade-reliant South Korean won KRW=KFTC shed 0.8%, while the Indian rupee INR=IN slid 0.4%, a day after reporting a collapse in March exports.

The Singapore SGD= and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP gave up 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

ING economists said that the property sector in Singapore is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak, and when combined with an expected plunge in last month's exports, the city-state's first-quarter GDP contraction will likely be steeper than expected.

Malaysia, a net oil-exporting nation, saw its currency MYR=MY decline 0.7% to mark its worst session in two-weeks, in tandem with a slump in crude prices.

Oil sank overnight on anticipating a dive in global demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, while the U.S. reported a record weekly stockpile. O/R

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0556 GMT

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.840

107.47

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.428

1.4231

-0.34

Taiwan dlr

30.097

30.031

-0.22

Korean won

1227.000

1217.3

-0.79

Baht

32.700

32.665

-0.11

Peso

50.720

50.68

-0.08

Rupiah

15640.000

15550

-0.58

Rupee

76.758

76.44

-0.41

Ringgit

4.370

4.338

-0.73

Yuan

7.078

7.0686

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.840

108.61

+0.71

Sing dlr

1.428

1.3444

-5.85

Taiwan dlr

30.097

30.106

+0.03

Korean won

1227.000

1156.40

-5.75

Baht

32.700

29.91

-8.53

Peso

50.720

50.65

-0.14

Rupiah

15640.000

13880

-11.25

Rupee

76.758

71.38

-7.01

Ringgit

4.370

4.0890

-6.43

Yuan

7.078

6.9632

-1.62

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

