EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies weaken as virus worries shake investor confidence

Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asian currencies weakened against a stronger dollar on Thursday as fears of the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak prompted a wider sell-off in the region.

The epidemic, which has disrupted businesses and global supply chains, has raised worries over fallout on regional economies with trade and travel ties with China.

"South Korea and Singapore are two countries that have been quite affected by the coronavirus," said Junvum Kim, sales trader at Saxo Capital Markets.

"The coronavirus cases have risen considerably higher compared to other countries, apart from China, and that is having quite a negative impact on those two countries."

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 1% to its lowest level since Oct. 4, after the government reported 31 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 82.

The Singapore dollar SGD= fell about 1% to its lowest level in nearly three years. The city-state had reported a total of about 77 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group downgraded Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2020 to 0.4%, from 1.5% previously, citing a significant impact from the virus in the first quarter.

Broad-based gains in the dollar following a steep slide in the Japanese yen also led investors away from riskier local currencies. USD/

The Thai Baht THB=TH fell as much as 0.8% to touch its weakest level in over eight months.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.3% after the central bank cut the benchmark lending rate, as widely expected, to support an economy jolted by the virus outbreak.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= declined 0.6% ahead of Bank Indonesia's decision on interest rates. A slim majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to resume its easing cycle at its policy meeting this week to cushion the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

"While BI (Bank Indonesia) preference is for a stronger IDR (Indonesian rupiah), headwinds to growth have intensified and this will likely take precedence," a Mizuho note said.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0618 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.440

111.35

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.401

1.3943

-0.47

Taiwan dlr

30.220

30.152

-0.23

Korean won

1198.800

1189.3

-0.79

Baht

31.370

31.16

-0.67

Peso

50.650

50.61

-0.08

Rupiah

13760.000

13680

-0.58

Rupee

71.615

71.52

-0.13

Ringgit

4.180

4.164

-0.38

Yuan

7.014

6.9977

-0.24

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

111.440

108.61

-2.54

Sing dlr

1.401

1.3444

-4.03

Taiwan dlr

30.220

30.106

-0.38

Korean won

1198.800

1156.40

-3.54

Baht

31.370

29.91

-4.65

Peso

50.650

50.65

+0.00

Rupiah

13760.000

13880

+0.87

Rupee

71.615

71.38

-0.33

Ringgit

4.180

4.0890

-2.18

Yuan

7.014

6.9632

-0.73

