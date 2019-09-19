EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies weaken as Fed dampens rate-cut view

By Shreya Mariam Job
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reined in market expectations of further interest rate cuts and as investors awaited regional central bank policy decisions.
The Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, to help sustain a record-long economic expansion, but signalled it would set a higher bar for further reductions.
The Fed's cautious outlook drove the greenback higher against major currencies, with the exception of the Japanese yen JPY=.
"In the wake of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), Asian currencies not only have to contend with a firmer USD complex, but also the potential vulnerability to another bout of risk aversion," a note from OCBC said.
The yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.2%, with market focus now on China's new lending reference rate decision on Friday, following the Fed's rate cut, to see if there will be further easing and if so, to what extent.
Investors also pulled back from riskier assets, with the Korean won KRW=KFTC declining the most in the region, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.3%.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID weakened 0.2% ahead of Bank Indonesia's rate decision later in the day, with a small majority of economists predicting a rate cut according to a Reuters poll.
The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP on the other hand was little changed, with the market expecting the island's central bank to keep rates on hold for the 13th consecutive session later on Thursday.
KOREAN WON
The South Korean won shed 0.4% against a firmer dollar after a Bank of Korea board member signalled the possibility of further rate cuts despite interest rates approaching record lows.
Board member Shin In-seok said interest rates should be cut further to deal with weak inflation and also dismissed concerns that rates going below the historic low could spark capital flight.
The central bank chief also said that heightened external uncertainties are still a top factor in considering rate policy. The central bank is widely expected to cut its policy rate by a quarter-point at its next review on Oct. 16.
The market, however, remained wary considering the won is already by far the worst performing currency in the region this year, having lost 6.8% to the U.S. dollar.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0541 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0541 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.870
108.44
+0.53
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3760
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
31.004
31.000
-0.01
Korean won
1195.800
1191.3
-0.38
Baht
30.550
30.53
-0.07
Peso
52.220
52.15
-0.13
Rupiah
14085.000
14055
-0.21
Rupee
71.250
71.23
-0.03
Ringgit
4.195
4.182
-0.31
Yuan
7.102
7.0870
-0.21
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.870
109.56
+1.57
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3627
-1.12
Taiwan dlr
31.004
30.733
-0.87
Korean won
1195.800
1115.70
-6.70
Baht
30.550
32.55
+6.55
Peso
52.220
52.47
+0.48
Rupiah
14085.000
14375
+2.06
Rupee
71.250
69.77
-2.08
Ringgit
4.195
4.1300
-1.55
Yuan
7.102
6.8730
-3.22
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
