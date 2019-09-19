EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies weaken as Fed dampens rate-cut view

By Shreya Mariam Job

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies slipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reined in market expectations of further interest rate cuts and as investors awaited regional central bank policy decisions.

The Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, to help sustain a record-long economic expansion, but signalled it would set a higher bar for further reductions.

The Fed's cautious outlook drove the greenback higher against major currencies, with the exception of the Japanese yen JPY=.

"In the wake of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), Asian currencies not only have to contend with a firmer USD complex, but also the potential vulnerability to another bout of risk aversion," a note from OCBC said.

The yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.2%, with market focus now on China's new lending reference rate decision on Friday, following the Fed's rate cut, to see if there will be further easing and if so, to what extent.

Investors also pulled back from riskier assets, with the Korean won KRW=KFTC declining the most in the region, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID weakened 0.2% ahead of Bank Indonesia's rate decision later in the day, with a small majority of economists predicting a rate cut according to a Reuters poll.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP on the other hand was little changed, with the market expecting the island's central bank to keep rates on hold for the 13th consecutive session later on Thursday.

KOREAN WON

The South Korean won shed 0.4% against a firmer dollar after a Bank of Korea board member signalled the possibility of further rate cuts despite interest rates approaching record lows.

Board member Shin In-seok said interest rates should be cut further to deal with weak inflation and also dismissed concerns that rates going below the historic low could spark capital flight.

The central bank chief also said that heightened external uncertainties are still a top factor in considering rate policy. The central bank is widely expected to cut its policy rate by a quarter-point at its next review on Oct. 16.

The market, however, remained wary considering the won is already by far the worst performing currency in the region this year, having lost 6.8% to the U.S. dollar.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0541 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0541 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.870

108.44

+0.53

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3760

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

31.004

31.000

-0.01

Korean won

1195.800

1191.3

-0.38

Baht

30.550

30.53

-0.07

Peso

52.220

52.15

-0.13

Rupiah

14085.000

14055

-0.21

Rupee

71.250

71.23

-0.03

Ringgit

4.195

4.182

-0.31

Yuan

7.102

7.0870

-0.21

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.870

109.56

+1.57

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3627

-1.12

Taiwan dlr

31.004

30.733

-0.87

Korean won

1195.800

1115.70

-6.70

Baht

30.550

32.55

+6.55

Peso

52.220

52.47

+0.48

Rupiah

14085.000

14375

+2.06

Rupee

71.250

69.77

-2.08

Ringgit

4.195

4.1300

-1.55

Yuan

7.102

6.8730

-3.22

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.