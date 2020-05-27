EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies subdued as Sino-U.S. friction dents risk appetite

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

May 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded flat to lower on Wednesday as rising Sino-U.S. tensions over proposed security laws for Hong Kong prompted investors to latch on to the safety of the dollar.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would announce before the end of the week a strong response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong.

Financial markets around the world have been caught this month between headlines on worsening Sino-U.S. relations and optimism over the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions in many countries.

A report on Beijing planning to expand the scope of its Hong Kong security legislation further pressured the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, which weakened as much as 0.3% to a more than eight-month low of 7.16 per dollar.

"Markets are concerned that China could allow for RMB depreciation to signal to the U.S. that any revival of trade tensions will be counterproductive, if it results in a stronger USD against the RMB," said Wei-Liang Chang, FX and credit macro strategist at DBS.

The Singapore dollar TWD=TP dipped 0.2%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= firmed 0.2% as the market resumed trade after a long weekend.

The Philippines, which reported its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, saw its currency PHP= ease 0.3%.

The central bank governor said remittances from millions of Filipinos living and working overseas could still grow from last year's $30 billion, but at a slower pace, which should help keep the peso stable.

ALL EYES ON BOK

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC gave up early gains to trade flat as market participants awaited the central bank's policy decision on Thursday.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expects the Bank of Korea to cut its policy rate to a record low, as the pandemic hits exports and prospects of a second wave of infections cloud the outlook.

The won has witnessed increased bouts of volatility and is the region's worst performer so far this year, with the economy being closed linked to global supply chains.

As of last close, it was down 6.7% this year, followed closely by the Thai baht THB=TH.

Analysts at ING expect the won to be the best performer in case of any good news on COVID-19 like a potential vaccine, and sold off the hardest in case of negative shocks such as a second wave of infections or renewed trade tensions.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0438 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.510

107.52

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.419

1.4162

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

30.006

29.988

-0.06

Korean won

1234.000

1234.3

+0.02

Baht

31.855

31.88

+0.08

Peso

50.630

50.47

-0.32

Rupiah

14720.000

14730

+0.07

Rupee

75.690

75.66

-0.04

Ringgit

4.353

4.361

+0.18

Yuan

7.158

7.1360

-0.31

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.510

108.61

+1.02

Sing dlr

1.419

1.3444

-5.26

Taiwan dlr

30.006

30.106

+0.33

Korean won

1234.000

1156.40

-6.29

Baht

31.855

29.91

-6.11

Peso

50.630

50.65

+0.04

Rupiah

14720.000

13880

-5.71

Rupee

75.690

71.38

-5.69

Ringgit

4.353

4.0890

-6.06

Yuan

7.158

6.9632

-2.72

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

