EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies stuck in limbo as trade caution prevails

By Devika Syamnath

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies held tight ranges on Friday after a week of back-and-forth headlines on trade, which kept investors firmly on the sidelines.

Investors held big bets in check pending firmer signs on whether Washington and Beijing could reach an interim deal by Dec. 15, when a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods is set to take effect.

"The operative word is uncertainty, and we do expect further jitters next week, with investors likely taking out insurance ahead of the Dec. 15 tariff deadline," OCBC said in a note.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS slipped slightly lower and was set to notch a small weekly loss, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= were both 0.2% higher.

While mixed U.S. economic indicators weighed on the dollar, offering a small measure of support for Asian currencies, focus is now on payrolls data, which could provide a clearer read on the health of the world's largest economy.

The Philippine peso PHP= inched higher, extending gains into a third session after data released earlier this week showed inflation quickening, raising expectations there may be no more rate cuts this year.

Thailand's baht THB=TH declined 0.2% a day after trading was closed for a public holiday. The currency extended losses into a fourth straight session and was set to close the week lower.

Nath Wongsaroj, a corporate treasury trader at Mizuho Bank, said a central bank deputy governor's comments on Wednesday further pressured the currency.

Market sentiment has changed and foreign investors now think the baht, Asia's top performing currency this year, may not rise much further given its strength is out of step with economic fundamentals, Mathee Supapongse said on Wednesday.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0524 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0524 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.660

108.75

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3606

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

30.488

30.500

+0.04

Korean won

1191.200

1190.2

-0.08

Baht

30.350

30.295

-0.18

Peso

50.760

50.79

+0.06

Rupiah

14030.000

14060

+0.21

Rupee

71.283

71.28

-0.00

Ringgit

4.161

4.168

+0.17

Yuan

7.048

7.0444

-0.05

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.660

109.56

+0.83

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3627

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.488

30.733

+0.80

Korean won

1191.200

1115.70

-6.34

Baht

30.350

32.55

+7.25

Peso

50.760

52.47

+3.37

Rupiah

14030.000

14375

+2.46

Rupee

71.283

69.77

-2.12

Ringgit

4.161

4.1300

-0.75

Yuan

7.048

6.8730

-2.48

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

((Devika.Syamnath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.