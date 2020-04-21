EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip on oil price rout, N.Korea jitters knock won

By Anushka Trivedi
April 21 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Tuesday, with investors on edge after a historic oil price crash while the South Korean won slumped on concerns over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Kim was reported to be in "grave danger" after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure in hospital by several media outlets even though South Korean and Chinese reports cast doubt on the reports which stoked concerns over his succession.
Leading losses in the region, the won KRW=KFTC dropped more than 1% - its biggest intraday fall in four weeks - on the news, and after data showed a collapse in 20-day April exports for the world-trade bellwether South Korea.
"The mounting geopolitical uncertainties in the Korean Peninsula post downside risk to the Chinese yuan as the knee-jerk reaction would be capital flight to the dollar as a safe-haven, and a reduction in emerging Asian currency exposure," Ken Cheung, an Asian FX strategist at Mizuho said.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.2% to a near three-week low against a buoyant greenback, while other Asian currencies also fell steeply, with the Indonesian rupiah IDR= shedding 0.8%.
Meanwhile, already fragile sentiment due to coronavirus-related worries worsened after U.S. crude oil futures plunged below $0 for the first time ever overnight, dragged by a supply glut and sagging demand. Crude turned positive on Tuesday . O/R
Even as coronavirus infections show tentative signs of peaking in some places, countries are struggling to decide how to reopen their economies for business and spur growth.
"While most Asian economies, especially India should benefit from lower oil prices from a current account perspective, market focus seems to be on the implications on global growth for now, which caps risk appetite," said Frances Cheung, Asia's head of macro strategy at Westpac.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY, highly sensitive to crude prices due to the country being a sizable oil exporter, weakened 0.4%.
The Singapore dollar SGD=, the Indian rupee INR=IN and the Thai baht THB=TH were 0.2% to 0.4% lower against the dollar.
The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP was the only outlier, trading largely flat throughout the session.
The trade-reliant island late on Monday reported that export orders in March unexpectedly grew at their fastest pace in 17-months, helped by a boom in telecommuting amid the virus outbreak and as factories resumed operations in China, the island's largest trading partner.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0525 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.470
107.61
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.426
1.4209
-0.34
Taiwan dlr
30.075
30.072
-0.01
Korean won
1234.300
1220.5
-1.12
Baht
32.510
32.46
-0.15
Peso
50.785
50.73
-0.11
Rupiah
15500.000
15375
-0.81
Rupee
76.793
76.54
-0.34
Ringgit
4.388
4.372
-0.35
Yuan
7.085
7.0736
-0.17
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.470
108.61
+1.06
Sing dlr
1.426
1.3444
-5.70
Taiwan dlr
30.075
30.106
+0.10
Korean won
1234.300
1156.40
-6.31
Baht
32.510
29.91
-8.00
Peso
50.785
50.65
-0.27
Rupiah
15500.000
13880
-10.45
Rupee
76.793
71.38
-7.05
Ringgit
4.388
4.0890
-6.80
Yuan
7.085
6.9632
-1.72
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.