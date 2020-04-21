EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip on oil price rout, N.Korea jitters knock won

By Anushka Trivedi

April 21 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Tuesday, with investors on edge after a historic oil price crash while the South Korean won slumped on concerns over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim was reported to be in "grave danger" after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure in hospital by several media outlets even though South Korean and Chinese reports cast doubt on the reports which stoked concerns over his succession.

Leading losses in the region, the won KRW=KFTC dropped more than 1% - its biggest intraday fall in four weeks - on the news, and after data showed a collapse in 20-day April exports for the world-trade bellwether South Korea.

"The mounting geopolitical uncertainties in the Korean Peninsula post downside risk to the Chinese yuan as the knee-jerk reaction would be capital flight to the dollar as a safe-haven, and a reduction in emerging Asian currency exposure," Ken Cheung, an Asian FX strategist at Mizuho said.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.2% to a near three-week low against a buoyant greenback, while other Asian currencies also fell steeply, with the Indonesian rupiah IDR= shedding 0.8%.

Meanwhile, already fragile sentiment due to coronavirus-related worries worsened after U.S. crude oil futures plunged below $0 for the first time ever overnight, dragged by a supply glut and sagging demand. Crude turned positive on Tuesday . O/R

Even as coronavirus infections show tentative signs of peaking in some places, countries are struggling to decide how to reopen their economies for business and spur growth.

"While most Asian economies, especially India should benefit from lower oil prices from a current account perspective, market focus seems to be on the implications on global growth for now, which caps risk appetite," said Frances Cheung, Asia's head of macro strategy at Westpac.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY, highly sensitive to crude prices due to the country being a sizable oil exporter, weakened 0.4%.

The Singapore dollar SGD=, the Indian rupee INR=IN and the Thai baht THB=TH were 0.2% to 0.4% lower against the dollar.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP was the only outlier, trading largely flat throughout the session.

The trade-reliant island late on Monday reported that export orders in March unexpectedly grew at their fastest pace in 17-months, helped by a boom in telecommuting amid the virus outbreak and as factories resumed operations in China, the island's largest trading partner.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0525 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.470

107.61

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4209

-0.34

Taiwan dlr

30.075

30.072

-0.01

Korean won

1234.300

1220.5

-1.12

Baht

32.510

32.46

-0.15

Peso

50.785

50.73

-0.11

Rupiah

15500.000

15375

-0.81

Rupee

76.793

76.54

-0.34

Ringgit

4.388

4.372

-0.35

Yuan

7.085

7.0736

-0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.470

108.61

+1.06

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3444

-5.70

Taiwan dlr

30.075

30.106

+0.10

Korean won

1234.300

1156.40

-6.31

Baht

32.510

29.91

-8.00

Peso

50.785

50.65

-0.27

Rupiah

15500.000

13880

-10.45

Rupee

76.793

71.38

-7.05

Ringgit

4.388

4.0890

-6.80

Yuan

7.085

6.9632

-1.72

