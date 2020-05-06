EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip; Chinese yuan weakens on Sino-U.S. tensions

By Shreya Mariam Job

May 6 (Reuters) - Asian currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the Chinese yuan leading losses as the currency resumed trade after a long market holiday that saw a further spike in Sino-U.S. tensions over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

The yuan CNY=CFXS lost as much as 0.6% to hit its weakest level in more than a month before paring losses as the currency caught up with the frayed sentiment following threats of new tariffs by the United States in retaliation over the virus outbreak.

Meanwhile, new measures by regional central banks eased some of the pressure on currencies as a slew of bleak data show the brutal impact of pandemic on their economies.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= pared losses after the central bank governor pledged to provide as much liquidity as required to support economic growth, while vowing to prioritise interest rate policy to maintain rupiah IDR= stability.

Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded its weakest pace in economic growth since 2001 in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.5% after the country's central bank said it would suspend auctions of U.S. dollars from the currency swap deal with the Federal Reserve given the stabilising market conditions.

The easing of lockdown measures in different parts of the world has lifted investor sentiment and supported some riskier assets in the past few sessions.

The Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.3%. The country is set to report its first-quarter economic growth figures on Thursday.

"Similar to Indonesia, we expect the GDP growth in the Philippines to start reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it slows sharply to 1% YoY in Q1," a Mizuho note said.

Philippines' trade deficit widened slightly in March as both exports and imports contracted sharply.

However, the string of weak data is expected to prompt further stimulus measures from the central bank with an easing trend inflation likely to provide more room for measures to boost the economy.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0528 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.360

106.58

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.417

1.4155

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.904

29.880

-0.08

Korean won

1223.500

1229.1

+0.46

Peso

50.470

50.64

+0.34

Rupiah

15080.000

15030

-0.33

Rupee

75.785

75.63

-0.21

Ringgit

4.306

4.301

-0.12

Yuan

7.087

7.0629

-0.34

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.360

108.61

+2.12

Sing dlr

1.417

1.3444

-5.10

Taiwan dlr

29.904

30.106

+0.68

Korean won

1223.500

1156.40

-5.48

Baht

32.385

29.91

-7.64

Peso

50.470

50.65

+0.36

Rupiah

15080.000

13880

-7.96

Rupee

75.785

71.38

-5.81

Ringgit

4.306

4.0890

-5.04

Yuan

7.087

6.9632

-1.75

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

