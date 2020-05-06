EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip; Chinese yuan weakens on Sino-U.S. tensions
By Shreya Mariam Job
May 6 (Reuters) - Asian currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the Chinese yuan leading losses as the currency resumed trade after a long market holiday that saw a further spike in Sino-U.S. tensions over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.
The yuan CNY=CFXS lost as much as 0.6% to hit its weakest level in more than a month before paring losses as the currency caught up with the frayed sentiment following threats of new tariffs by the United States in retaliation over the virus outbreak.
Meanwhile, new measures by regional central banks eased some of the pressure on currencies as a slew of bleak data show the brutal impact of pandemic on their economies.
The Indonesian rupiah IDR= pared losses after the central bank governor pledged to provide as much liquidity as required to support economic growth, while vowing to prioritise interest rate policy to maintain rupiah IDR= stability.
Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded its weakest pace in economic growth since 2001 in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.5% after the country's central bank said it would suspend auctions of U.S. dollars from the currency swap deal with the Federal Reserve given the stabilising market conditions.
The easing of lockdown measures in different parts of the world has lifted investor sentiment and supported some riskier assets in the past few sessions.
The Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.3%. The country is set to report its first-quarter economic growth figures on Thursday.
"Similar to Indonesia, we expect the GDP growth in the Philippines to start reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it slows sharply to 1% YoY in Q1," a Mizuho note said.
Philippines' trade deficit widened slightly in March as both exports and imports contracted sharply.
However, the string of weak data is expected to prompt further stimulus measures from the central bank with an easing trend inflation likely to provide more room for measures to boost the economy.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0528 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.360
106.58
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.417
1.4155
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
29.904
29.880
-0.08
Korean won
1223.500
1229.1
+0.46
Peso
50.470
50.64
+0.34
Rupiah
15080.000
15030
-0.33
Rupee
75.785
75.63
-0.21
Ringgit
4.306
4.301
-0.12
Yuan
7.087
7.0629
-0.34
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
106.360
108.61
+2.12
Sing dlr
1.417
1.3444
-5.10
Taiwan dlr
29.904
30.106
+0.68
Korean won
1223.500
1156.40
-5.48
Baht
32.385
29.91
-7.64
Peso
50.470
50.65
+0.36
Rupiah
15080.000
13880
-7.96
Rupee
75.785
71.38
-5.81
Ringgit
4.306
4.0890
-5.04
Yuan
7.087
6.9632
-1.75
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
