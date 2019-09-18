EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip as greenback firms on cloudy Fed easing outlook

Sept. 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0138 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.180

108.44

+0.24

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3760

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

31.005

31.000

-0.02

Korean won

1193.800

1191.3

-0.21

Baht

30.560

30.53

-0.10

Peso

52.300

52.15

-0.29

Rupiah

14085.000

14055

-0.21

Rupee

71.230

71.23

0.00

Ringgit

4.191

4.182

-0.21

Yuan

7.091

7.0870

-0.06

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.180

109.56

+1.28

Sing dlr

1.378

1.3627

-1.10

Taiwan dlr

31.005

30.733

-0.88

Korean won

1193.800

1115.70

-6.54

Baht

30.560

32.55

+6.51

Peso

52.300

52.47

+0.33

Rupiah

14085.000

14375

+2.06

Rupee

71.230

69.77

-2.05

Ringgit

4.191

4.1300

-1.46

Yuan

7.091

6.8730

-3.08

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

