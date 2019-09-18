EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies slip as greenback firms on cloudy Fed easing outlook

Sept. 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0138 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.180
108.44
+0.24
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3760
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
31.005
31.000
-0.02
Korean won
1193.800
1191.3
-0.21
Baht
30.560
30.53
-0.10
Peso
52.300
52.15
-0.29
Rupiah
14085.000
14055
-0.21
Rupee
71.230
71.23
0.00
Ringgit
4.191
4.182
-0.21
Yuan
7.091
7.0870
-0.06
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.180
109.56
+1.28
Sing dlr
1.378
1.3627
-1.10
Taiwan dlr
31.005
30.733
-0.88
Korean won
1193.800
1115.70
-6.54
Baht
30.560
32.55
+6.51
Peso
52.300
52.47
+0.33
Rupiah
14085.000
14375
+2.06
Rupee
71.230
69.77
-2.05
Ringgit
4.191
4.1300
-1.46
Yuan
7.091
6.8730
-3.08
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.