EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies shrug off China data as trade uncertainty looms

By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies weakened against the dollar on Monday, as uncertainty around an initial Sino-U.S. trade deal offset upbeat economic data from China.
Caution pervaded in markets, with a deadline on an imposition of additional 15% tariffs on Chinese products by the United States just two weeks away, and Beijing demanding scrapping of existing tariffs as part of the trade deal.
Data over the weekend showed factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months, as domestic demand picked up on Beijing's accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth.
"I think developments on a phase one trade deal is still something markets pay more attention to. The improvement in China's PMI were welcomed... but it doesn't change the fact that Chinese growth will still be impacted by the ongoing trade war," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group (Singapore) said.
South Korea's won KRW=KFTC strengthened as much as 0.3%, before erasing gains. The trade-reliant economy's exports in November plunged for a 12th month in a row.
China's yuan CNY=CFXS edged up after the central bank's governor said that China would not resort to competitive devaluation of the yuan and would aim to keep it broadly stable. CNY/
The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Singapore dollar SGD= and the Thai baht THB=TH eased 0.1% each.
Thailand's headline consumer price index rose 0.21% in November, but remained below Bank of Thailand's 1%-4% target range for a sixth straight month.
A jump in oil prices put pressure on the region's net importers. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= weakened 0.2%, while the Philippine peso PHP= dipped 0.1%.
Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed for a third straight month in a row, its weakest pace since April, the country's statistics bureau said on Monday.
THE INDIAN RUPEE
The Indian rupee INR= was little changed at 71.71 per dollar.
Data on Friday showed India's annual economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since 2013 in the July-September quarter, putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up reforms.
Markets now await Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting this week, where a 25 basis points cut is widely expected, though economists now see only a marginal impact from monetary easing to the economy.
"We think the economy needs more than fiscal or monetary stimulus," analysts at ING said in a note on Sunday.
"Accelerated economic and banking sector reforms and strong infrastructure investment are needed to regain the 7%-8% growth potential."
India will unveil a series of infrastructure projects this month as part of a plan to invest 100 trillion rupees ($1.39 trillion) in the sector over the next five years, the finance minister said on Saturday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0530 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.620
109.51
-0.10
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3672
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
30.490
30.513
+0.08
Korean won
1182.100
1181.2
-0.08
Baht
30.230
30.21
-0.07
Peso
50.880
50.84
-0.08
Rupiah
14121.000
14100
-0.15
Rupee
71.710
71.74
+0.04
Ringgit
4.178
4.175
-0.06
Yuan
7.031
7.0320
+0.02
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.620
109.56
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3627
-0.39
Taiwan dlr
30.490
30.733
+0.80
Korean won
1182.100
1115.70
-5.62
Baht
30.230
32.55
+7.67
Peso
50.880
52.47
+3.13
Rupiah
14121.000
14375
+1.80
Rupee
71.710
69.77
-2.71
Ringgit
4.178
4.1300
-1.14
Yuan
7.031
6.8730
-2.24
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
