EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies set for weekly gains as ECB stimulus boosts risk appetite

June 5 (Reuters) - Asian currencies strengthened on Friday and were on course for weekly gains as a bigger-than-expected stimulus package by the European Central Bank helped keep the greenback under pressure and support appetite for riskier assets.

The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month low against a basket of currencies after the ECB increased its emergency bond purchase scheme by 600 billion euros to 1.35 trillion euros and extended the scheme to mid-2021.

Risk sentiment has largely remained intact this week as the reopening of several global economies has supported economic recovery hopes and helped investors look beyond simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and civil unrest across the United States.

"Buy equities and sell the USD was the dominating theme again this week, and momentum doesn't appear to be fading. There is an obvious disconnect between asset values and current economics but those who have dwelt on the disparity have missed the rally," an ANZ note said.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced 0.6%, in tandem with gains in local equities .KS11, while the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.3% in onshore trade.

Leading gains in the region, the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID strengthened 1% to 13,935 against the greenback, its highest level in more than three months.

Recent weakness in the greenback has largely prompted investors to pile back in to the country's debt market as Indonesian debt offers the highest yield in Southeast Asia. The currency was on track to record a weekly gain of 5%, its best week since late 2015.

Investors were also soothed by easing of some coronavirus-induced curbs in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.

Export-focused units such as the Singapore dollar SGD= and Taiwan dollar TWD=TP firmed 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

The Thai baht THB=TH rose 0.4% to 31.47 per dollar.

Markets await further steps by the Bank of Thailand to curb a rapid rise in the currency, after it conducted a meeting with exporters and foreign exchange traders on Thursday.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY rose 0.2% each, while the Philippine peso PHP= erased early losses to trade 0.2% higher.

Philippine inflation eased for a fourth straight month in May, as the country's coronavirus lockdown measures tempered price pressures on food and fuel.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the Philippine central bank to cut policy rates by 25 basis points in the third quarter to support an economy facing below-target inflation and a likely contraction in growth this year.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0524 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.130

109.13

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3980

+0.34

Taiwan dlr

29.823

29.926

+0.35

Korean won

1211.000

1218.7

+0.64

Baht

31.470

31.59

+0.38

Peso

49.820

49.9

+0.16

Rupiah

13835.000

14060

+1.63

Rupee

75.398

75.58

+0.24

Ringgit

4.262

4.27

+0.19

Yuan

7.095

7.1130

+0.25

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.130

108.61

-0.48

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3444

-3.50

Taiwan dlr

29.823

30.106

+0.95

Korean won

1211.000

1156.40

-4.51

Baht

31.470

29.91

-4.96

Peso

49.820

50.65

+1.67

Rupiah

13835.000

13880

+0.33

Rupee

75.398

71.38

-5.33

Ringgit

4.262

4.0890

-4.06

Yuan

7.095

6.9632

-1.86

