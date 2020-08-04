EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.580

105.7

+0.11

Sing dlr

1.372

1.373

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.355

29.539

+0.63

Korean won

1190.600

1194.1

+0.29

Baht

31.020

31.07

+0.16

Peso

49.060

49.09

+0.06

Rupiah

14500.000

14550

+0.34

Rupee

75.050

75.05

0.00

Ringgit

4.207

4.219

+0.29

Yuan

6.965

6.9748

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.580

108.61

+2.87

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3444

-2.00

Taiwan dlr

29.355

30.106

+2.56

Korean won

1190.600

1156.40

-2.87

Baht

31.020

29.91

-3.58

Peso

49.060

50.65

+3.24

Rupiah

14500.000

13880

-4.28

Rupee

75.050

71.38

-4.89

Ringgit

4.207

4.0890

-2.80

Yuan

6.965

6.9632

-0.03

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

