EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies rise, Taiwan dollar leads gains

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.580
105.7
+0.11
Sing dlr
1.372
1.373
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.355
29.539
+0.63
Korean won
1190.600
1194.1
+0.29
Baht
31.020
31.07
+0.16
Peso
49.060
49.09
+0.06
Rupiah
14500.000
14550
+0.34
Rupee
75.050
75.05
0.00
Ringgit
4.207
4.219
+0.29
Yuan
6.965
6.9748
+0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.580
108.61
+2.87
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3444
-2.00
Taiwan dlr
29.355
30.106
+2.56
Korean won
1190.600
1156.40
-2.87
Baht
31.020
29.91
-3.58
Peso
49.060
50.65
+3.24
Rupiah
14500.000
13880
-4.28
Rupee
75.050
71.38
-4.89
Ringgit
4.207
4.0890
-2.80
Yuan
6.965
6.9632
-0.03
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
