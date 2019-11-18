EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies in tight ranges as investors await cenbank, trade clues

By Ambar Warrick

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday as investors awaited clues on monetary policy from some of the world's major central banks and sought clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting are expected on Wednesday, while markets also await the first major speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Friday.

With the trade war clouding the global economic outlook, investors will be closely watching the two events for clues on possible central banks policy responses.

"Markets are on the prowl for good news but exchange rates are likely to remain range-bound in the quiet week ahead," DBS said in a note to clients.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC led gains among its peers and rose about 0.2% to the dollar, as Seoul and Washington agreed to postpone military drills to bolster peace in the peninsula with North Korea.

Other Asian currencies, most of which fell last week amid uncertainty over trade talks, posted modest moves.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose 0.13% to the dollar, having lost substantially over the past two weeks amid doubts over sustainable economic growth.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS softened 0.08% to the dollar, following a marginally stronger central bank mid-point fixing.

The Thai baht THB=TH was largely unchanged after data showed that Thailand's third-quarter GDP slowed as expected. The country's central bank also lowered its 2019 growth estimate due to a manufacturing slowdown and an export decline due to a robust baht, which is Asia's best performing currency this year.

The Singapore dollar SGD= traded flat after the country's key exports shrank for an eighth straight month in October. The island state's export-reliant economy has been hit particularly hard by the tariff exchange between the United States and China.

"This morning’s weaker-than-expected Singapore non-oil domestic exports in October was a reminder that the global recovery ahead is still challenging," DBS said.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0537 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.810

108.73

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3599

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.493

30.538

+0.15

Korean won

1164.300

1166.6

+0.20

Baht

30.230

30.2225

-0.02

Peso

50.600

50.56

-0.08

Rupiah

14065.000

14068

+0.02

Rupee

71.685

71.78

+0.13

Ringgit

4.152

4.1515

-0.01

Yuan

7.013

7.0072

-0.08

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.810

109.56

+0.69

Sing dlr

1.361

1.3627

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.493

30.733

+0.79

Korean won

1164.300

1115.70

-4.17

Baht

30.230

32.55

+7.67

Peso

50.600

52.47

+3.70

Rupiah

14065.000

14375

+2.20

Rupee

71.685

69.77

-2.67

Ringgit

4.152

4.1300

-0.53

Yuan

7.013

6.8730

-2.00

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

