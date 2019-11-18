EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies in tight ranges as investors await cenbank, trade clues

By Ambar Warrick
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday as investors awaited clues on monetary policy from some of the world's major central banks and sought clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting are expected on Wednesday, while markets also await the first major speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Friday.
With the trade war clouding the global economic outlook, investors will be closely watching the two events for clues on possible central banks policy responses.
"Markets are on the prowl for good news but exchange rates are likely to remain range-bound in the quiet week ahead," DBS said in a note to clients.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC led gains among its peers and rose about 0.2% to the dollar, as Seoul and Washington agreed to postpone military drills to bolster peace in the peninsula with North Korea.
Other Asian currencies, most of which fell last week amid uncertainty over trade talks, posted modest moves.
The Indian rupee INR=IN rose 0.13% to the dollar, having lost substantially over the past two weeks amid doubts over sustainable economic growth.
The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS softened 0.08% to the dollar, following a marginally stronger central bank mid-point fixing.
The Thai baht THB=TH was largely unchanged after data showed that Thailand's third-quarter GDP slowed as expected. The country's central bank also lowered its 2019 growth estimate due to a manufacturing slowdown and an export decline due to a robust baht, which is Asia's best performing currency this year.
The Singapore dollar SGD= traded flat after the country's key exports shrank for an eighth straight month in October. The island state's export-reliant economy has been hit particularly hard by the tariff exchange between the United States and China.
"This morning’s weaker-than-expected Singapore non-oil domestic exports in October was a reminder that the global recovery ahead is still challenging," DBS said.
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar on Monday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0537 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.810
108.73
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3599
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.493
30.538
+0.15
Korean won
1164.300
1166.6
+0.20
Baht
30.230
30.2225
-0.02
Peso
50.600
50.56
-0.08
Rupiah
14065.000
14068
+0.02
Rupee
71.685
71.78
+0.13
Ringgit
4.152
4.1515
-0.01
Yuan
7.013
7.0072
-0.08
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.810
109.56
+0.69
Sing dlr
1.361
1.3627
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.493
30.733
+0.79
Korean won
1164.300
1115.70
-4.17
Baht
30.230
32.55
+7.67
Peso
50.600
52.47
+3.70
Rupiah
14065.000
14375
+2.20
Rupee
71.685
69.77
-2.67
Ringgit
4.152
4.1300
-0.53
Yuan
7.013
6.8730
-2.00
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)
