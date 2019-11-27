EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies hesitate on trade deal uncertainty
By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Nov 27 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies traded in tight ranges against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors were reluctant to make big bets on the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a deal that would defuse a 16-month trade war with Beijing, but reiterated U.S. support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, a huge sore point with China.
"..the bigger risk is an augmented form of "bait and switch" with regards to U.S.-China trade conflict, where investors seduced by a rapidly progressing 'Phase-1' trade deal are blind-sided by the escalating tech tensions between U.S. and China," analysts at Miuzho Bank said in a note.
China' yuan CNY=CFXS was marginally higher, but gains were capped by weak industrial profit readings, suggesting business conditions in the world's second-largest economy are continuing to deteriorate amid weak domestic demand and U.S. tariff pressure.
Despite signs of progress from both sides on a trade deal, markets have been on edge amid a lack of concrete details on talks and clarity on other sticking points such as a rollback of existing tariffs imposed by U.S. - sought by Beijing as part of the deal.
The Indonesian rupiah IDR= edged lower, while the Singapore dollar SGD= weakened 0.2%.
Indonesia's Vice Finance Minister on Wednesday said GDP growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy is now seen at 5.05%, compared to its previous estimate of 5.08%.
The Philippine peso PHP= depreciated as much as 0.2%, before erasing some losses, while the Indian rupee strengthened 0.11%.
THAI BAHT
The Thai baht THB=TH, emerging Asia's top performing currency so far this year, weakened slightly against the dollar on the day.
On Tuesday, the Thai government rolled out stimulus measures to inject more than 100 billion baht ($3.31 billion) into the economy, whose exports have come under pressure to global trade tensions and a strong baht.
"THB remains firm despite some sell off by foreign investors in bonds and equities in reaction to the announcement of fiscal stimulus program," Mahesh Sethuraman, Deputy Head of Global Sales Trading at Saxo Capital Markets said.
"The healthy current account balance will continue to keep THB relatively stronger even if we see some pullback against USD. If we look at the 5 year chart, the thai baht is trading very close to a 5-year low….so this is just noise."
Thailand's manufacturing production index in October fell 8.45% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and steel, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0531 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.130
109.03
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3639
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.504
30.512
+0.03
Korean won
1176.600
1176.7
+0.01
Baht
30.226
30.19
-0.12
Peso
50.890
50.83
-0.12
Rupiah
14090.000
14080
-0.07
Rupee
71.408
71.48
+0.11
Ringgit
4.180
4.181
+0.02
Yuan
7.030
7.0322
+0.03
Change so far in 2019
Currency
Latest bid
End 2018
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.130
109.56
+0.39
Sing dlr
1.366
1.3627
-0.25
Taiwan dlr
30.504
30.733
+0.75
Korean won
1176.600
1115.70
-5.18
Baht
30.226
32.55
+7.69
Peso
50.890
52.47
+3.10
Rupiah
14090.000
14375
+2.02
Rupee
71.408
69.77
-2.29
Ringgit
4.180
4.1300
-1.20
Yuan
7.030
6.8730
-2.23
($1 = 30.1900 baht)
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))
