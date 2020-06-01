EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies gain on relief over Trump's Hong Kong response

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

June 1 (Reuters) - Asian currencies firmed against the dollar on Monday, with the South Korean won leading the pack, on relief that Washington's response to Beijing's passage of national security laws for Hong Kong was less severe than feared.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, but left their trade deal intact.

"The (U.S.) president on the matter of Hong Kong had stopped short of sanctions or even touching on any other fresh restrictions or potential trade barriers, helping to ease some of the frayed nerves across U.S. to Asia," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.2% in onshore trade, helped by a firmer-than-expected midpoint fix by the central bank.

"The fix has consistently come in close to expectations and capped USD/CNH below 7.20 so far," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"But given the tamer reactions to the HK law by Trump, we will see a pullback in bearish CNH bets even more so if China does not respond."

Data released over the weekend painted a mixed picture for China, with factory activity growing at a slower pace in May, while momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened.

The dollar was also on the back foot as riots in major U.S. cities against police brutality rattled investors and offered additional support for riskier Asian assets. USD/

Leading gains in the region, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened as much as 1%, its biggest intraday percentage gain since April 17.

The won, which has witnessed increased volatility in light of heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, thus saw a quicker recovery relative to its Asian peers.

The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP advanced 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY climbed 0.7% to its strongest level since May 8.

The Thai baht THB=TH gained 0.2% to its strongest level in more than two months. The currency, Asia's best performer in 2019, is down 5.8% so far this year.

Thailand's central bank has expressed concern that a rapid rise in the baht may not be in line with economic conditions, and that it is to ready to use additional measures to temper its strength.

The Indian rupee INR=IN climbed 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=ID did not trade on account of a holiday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0450 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.610

107.77

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.408

1.4115

+0.28

Taiwan dlr

29.908

30.032

+0.41

Korean won

1227.400

1238.5

+0.90

Baht

31.750

31.8

+0.16

Peso

50.416

50.46

+0.09

Rupee

75.370

75.62

+0.33

Ringgit

4.314

4.345

+0.72

Yuan

7.120

7.1348

+0.20

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.610

108.61

+0.93

Sing dlr

1.408

1.3444

-4.48

Taiwan dlr

29.908

30.106

+0.66

Korean won

1227.400

1156.40

-5.78

Baht

31.750

29.91

-5.80

Peso

50.416

50.65

+0.46

Rupee

75.370

71.38

-5.29

Ringgit

4.314

4.0890

-5.22

Yuan

7.120

6.9632

-2.21

